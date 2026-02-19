Gujarat Titans have launched their IPL 2026 preparations with a pre-season camp in Nathdwara. Captain Shubman Gill and batter Sai Sudharsan are among the players attending. COO Arvinder Singh confirmed the team's early and intensive training schedule.

Gujarat Titans have begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 preparations in full swing with a pre-season camp at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara, featuring captain Shubman Gill and company, according to a press release. Batter Sai Sudharsan is also among the players participating in the camp.

COO Outlines Intensive Training Strategy

Earlier, the Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer, Arvinder Singh, had shared an update on the team's training schedule, revealing that the preparations are in full swing as the 2026 season draws near. Speaking to the reporters, Arvinder Singh revealed that the franchise had already held a training camp in January.

"Like every year, our preparations are on in full swing. We've already had one camp in January, and our next camp begins on February 16. We have 12 or 13 players available, so they will be undergoing the grind for four or five days under the coaching staff," the Gujarat Titans COO had said, highlighting the early start to their training process.

Singh confirmed that the Gujarat Titans are following a tried-and-tested routine to ensure the team is ready for the challenges of the upcoming season. "The pre-season camp will start anywhere around 12 to 15 days before the start of the IPL that starts on March 26," he said.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In the 2025 season, the 2022 IPL champions finished third, recording nine wins, four losses, and one no-result. The Shubman Gill-led team will look to clinch their second title in the 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans Full IPL 2026 Squad

Gujarat Titans full IPL 2026 squad: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj, Luke Wood. (ANI)