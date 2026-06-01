Kapil Dev hailed strong India-Australia ties, while Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles praised the work of Dev's NGO, KHUSHII. Both attended the 'Manobal' event, celebrating the partnership between the Australian High Commission and KHUSHII.

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev hailed the relationship between India and Australia, commending both governments for fostering closer relations, while Australia's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, praised the KHUSHII (Kinship for Humanitarian Social and Holistic Intervention in India) organisation's impactful work. Both Kapil Dev and Richard Marles participated in 'Manobal', which celebrates the partnership between the Australian High Commission and KHUSHII, on Monday.

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Kapil Dev Hails Strong India-Australia Ties

Kapil Dev, the founder of the KHUSHII Foundation, praised the strong ties between India and Australia. He also thanked Australia for supporting the Indian community and acknowledged the contributions of Indians living there. Kapil expressed gratitude to those backing KHUSHII's mission of supporting underprivileged children and emphasised the importance of people coming together to help and engage with one another for a greater social impact. "About the relationship between Australia and India, the governments are working very hard. For what Australia is doing for the Indian community there, I'd like to say thanks on behalf of them. What a wonderful job Indian people are doing, and they are looking after our people. I'm so grateful that people are getting together and trying to help KHUSHII. It's an organisation where we look after each other and look after underprivileged kids. If we can try to engage with each other, it will be very nice," Kapil Dev told reporters.

Notably, KHUSHII, a Non-Governmental Organisation, was established in 2003 by cricket icon Kapil Dev with the vision of providing quality education and holistic learning to young Indians.

Australian Dy PM Lauds KHUSHII's Work

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles praised the KHUSHII organisation's impactful work and said it was an honour to be there alongside Kapil Dev. He also highlighted the strength of India-Australia relations, describing them as stronger than ever, with both nations closely aligned on strategic matters. "It is an honour to be here with Kapil Dev at the KHUSHII foundation to see the incredible work they have been doing. The relationship between India and Australia is at a high watermark at every level. We have never been more strategically aligned. It is a privilege for me to be here," Marles said while speaking to the reporters. (ANI)