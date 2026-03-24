Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is awaiting his NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket to play IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants. Still recovering from injury, he must pass a fitness test, and delays have sparked a seemingly frustrated social media post, raising doubts over his availability for the opening matches.

Sri Lanka spin bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has continued to wait for his non-objection certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket to participate in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will begin on March 28.

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Haranaga, who was signed by Lucknow Super Giants, has been out of action since February this year after sustaining a left hamstring tear during the T20 World Cup match against Ireland, and later, he was ruled out of the tournament. The Sri Lankan all-rounder is set to make a comeback in the IPL 2026, but he awaits NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka has reportedly issued NOCs to Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, and Kamindu Mendis after passing the mandatory fitness tests, while Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thusara, and Eshan Malinga must clear their physical performance assessments before they are granted their NOCs for IPL 2026.

Also Read: SLC makes fitness test mandatory for players to get NOC for IPL 2026

Hasaranga’s Indirect Dig at Sri Lanka Cricket?

As Wanindu Hasaranga continues to wait for an NOC from Sri Lanka to participate in the IPL 2026, the all-rounder appeared to have taken an indirect swipe at or hinted at frustration with the board over the delay to get clearance to play in the upcoming IPL season.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hasaranga shared his ICC awards but sarcastically referred to them as recognition for his ‘franchise performances,’ a post that appeared to underscore his frustration with Sri Lanka Cricket over the delayed NOC.

“Look what I found today. These are the awards I received from ICC for my franchise performances,” Hasaranga wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka Cricket clearly stated that only those players who successfully completed the mandatory Physical Performance Test will be granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in IPL 2026, with those still in rehabilitation, including Hasaranga, expected to undergo the tests once fit.

As Wanindu Hasaranga aims to make a comeback after an injury layoff in the IPL 2026, the all-rounder will first need to clear Sri Lanka Cricket’s fitness assessments before receiving his NOC and joining Lucknow Super Giants.

Hasaranga May Miss First Few Matches of IPL 2026

With Sri Lanka Cricket set to issue an NOC to participate in the IPL 2026, there is a likelihood that Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the first few matches of the Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season of the tournament, potentially delaying his much-anticipated comeback.

The LSG brought Hasaranga for his base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Dubai in December last year. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals. Wanindu Hasaranga received his biggest paycheck from RCB, who bought him for INR 10.75 crore in the 2022 IPL auction, making him one of the most expensive overseas players that season.

Hasaranga was the second-highest wicket-taker of the IPL 2022, with 26 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket, at an average of 16.53 and an economy rate of 7.54 in 16 matches. The 28-year-old was ruled out of the IPL 2024 due to chronic heel pain in his left foot. He was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.5 crore, but didn’t play a game.

If Wanindu Hasaranga miss first few matches of the IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants’ spin attack could be weakened early in the tournament, and the franchise may need to find alternate spin options to fill the all‑rounder’s role, given his ability to provide both crucial middle overs bowling and lower‑order hitting.

Since LSG will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on April 1, the franchise will hope that Hasaranga clears his fitness test in time to join the squad soon after, ensuring their spin and all-round balance is strengthened for the crucial early matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: How Much Dasun Shanaka Earns After Leaving PSL for Rajasthan Royals? Check Out Here