Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel has criticized the IPL's Impact Player rule, saying it works to the disadvantage of all-rounders. He feels teams now opt for specialist batsmen or bowlers, undermining the value of an all-rounder in the squad.

Axar Patel on Impact Player Rule

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper and Indian team vice-captain Axar Patel has said that Impact Player works to the disadvantage of all-rounders in terms of selection. The Impact Player rule was introduced in the IPL in 2023. It allows teams to substitute one player during a match from four named substitutes, giving them tactical flexibility to replace a batsman, bowler, or all-rounder based on match situations. While the rule aims to increase tactical flexibility and match excitement, many all-rounders like Patel feel it undermines their role.

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"I don't like this rule, obviously. Because I'm an all-rounder. You know, in batting and bowling, it used to be like we used to pick all-rounders. Because of this rule, I think every team management goes with a particular batsman or a bowler. Why do we need an all-rounder? So, I think because of that, as an all-rounder, I didn't like those rules. But, at the same time, if we have the rules, we have to follow them. But, in my personal view, I think I don't like that rule."

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 Campaign

IPL teams are finalizing their squads and strategies for the upcoming season. Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win an IPL title, finished fifth on the points table last season, missing out on a playoff berth. With the schedule of the first phase of IPL 2026 announced by BCCI, Delhi Capitals will begin their season campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. Their next clash will be against the Mumbai Indians on April 4, followed by their matches against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on April 8 and April 11, respectively.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2026:

Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, T Natarajan, Tripurana Vijay, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson. (ANI)