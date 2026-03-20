Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) mandates that players seeking to join IPL 2026 must first pass a Physical Performance Test to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC), delaying their participation as the tournament approaches.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test, according to a release.

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SLC Reinforces Fitness Standards

With just over a week to go for IPL 2026, the franchises have started their training camps, but the Sri Lankan players set to participate have not yet joined their teams. In a media release on March 20, SLC stated that players seeking to participate in IPL 2026 must first pass its mandatory Physical Performance Test. "Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wishes to announce that players who have requested to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) only upon successfully passing SLC's mandatory Physical Performance Test," the statement from Sri Lanka Cricket reads.

SLC said that currently, all nationally contracted players are undergoing an eight-week specialised training program and routine fitness tests. "At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialised physical training program for all nationally contracted players. This initiative aims to enhance players' physical performance standards in preparation for upcoming international assignments. Along with this program, players are also undergoing the mandatory physical performance tests, a routine process followed to check the fitness standards of the players," the SCL said.

Players who meet the required standards will be cleared for domestic tournaments and issued a No Objection Certificate for the IPL, SLC said. "Only those who successfully meet the required standards of the physical performance tests will be cleared to participate in the ongoing domestic tournament and also granted an NOC to take part in IPL 2026," the SLC statement reads further.

NOC Status of Key Players

According to the statement, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis have passed and received NOCs so far. Nuwan Thushara's eligibility depends on his upcoming test, while Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana are yet to take the test due to injury rehabilitation and will do so once recovered. "Accordingly, Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis, who have successfully completed their physical performance tests, have been issued NOCs to participate in the IPL. Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his Physical Performance Test," the SLC said.

Injured Players Awaiting Tests

"Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained. The respective players will undergo the tests upon completion of their recovery and rehabilitation programs," the SLC said further.

The Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to kick off on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad to feature in the season opener. (ANI)