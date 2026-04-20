DC head coach Hemang Badani backs David Miller's decision-making in the loss against GT, stating the team fully supports the finisher. Badani also confirmed captain Axar Patel is fit for the upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

DC coach backs David Miller

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani has backed senior batter David Miller following criticism over his decision-making in the narrow loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, saying the experienced South African has shown character and continues to enjoy full support from the team management.

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Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash in IPL 2026, DC head coach Badani came out strongly in support of Miller, addressing the chatter around his performance and decision-making in the previous game against Gujarat. Badani acknowledged the disappointment of a close defeat but stressed that Miller's experience and intent remain unquestionable, highlighting the nature of split-second decisions in high-pressure T20 situations.

"See, I think first and foremost we need to understand that he is somebody who has been around for a very, very long time. Yes, it is heartbreaking to lose a game like the one we lost against Gujarat. And there was enough chatter about it through social media, on the news, on the telly and even the broadcaster," Badani said.

Badani further added that decision-making in such scenarios often divides opinion, but the team fully stands by the player and his intent. "But the bottom line is that the player takes a call at some time. And sometimes you get the right call, sometimes you don't get the right call. And I still believe that he has taken the right call. Contrary to what everyone else thinks, that is an opinion that I respect. And I understand that everyone has an opinion," he added.

The DC head coach also underlined Miller's reputation as a proven finisher and said the team's internal environment remains focused on trust and backing its players, especially after tight defeats. "But to come out of that, I think he has shown character. And I think the world sees that he is somebody who can finish games. He has done that in the past. And we believe in him," Badani said.

He further revealed that the team management, including the captain and players, had a straightforward conversation following the narrow loss, reinforcing their support for Miller. "And if you go back and see the visuals and the way we backed him even after that one run loss, the conversation from the captain to the coach, to the management, to the players was straightforward. It is absolutely okay; it can happen. And we trust in you," he added.

Axar Patel fit for SRH clash

When asked about DC captain Axar Patel's fitness update, Badani confirmed that the all-rounder is fit and will be available for selection for the clash against SRH on Tuesday. "All good. He is fit to play."

During Delhi's previous fixture against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Patel was forced to retire hurt and struggled significantly to leave the field after he suffered from severe leg cramps. RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya stepped in to assist the Capitals' skipper, offering him a shoulder to lean on as he made his way off the ground.

IPL 2026 Points Table Update

The Capitals are currently placed fifth on the IPL 2026 points table with three wins and two losses from five matches, accumulating six points. Meanwhile, SRH occupy the fourth spot with an identical tally of six points, having registered three wins and three defeats in six games.

(ANI)