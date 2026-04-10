Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2026, aiming to extend their winning run. Batter Shashank Singh revealed the team's confidence in their bowling attack and their specific plans for SRH's aggressive hitters.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are aiming to continue their winning run as they return to the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, for their fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After a strong start to the season, the team is preparing to face a high-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side this Saturday. The Punjab camp is high on confidence, particularly regarding their bowling attack's ability to handle Hyderabad's aggressive hitters.

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PBKS Confident in Bowling Plans

Speaking ahead of the game, middle-order batter Shashank Singh explained that the team have done their homework on the opposition's key players, according to a release. "We have a lot of confidence in our bowling because we have bowled very well in the powerplay so far. We have the perfect matchups for the batting Hyderabad has, and our plans are ready. Arshdeep has played a lot with their openers in domestic cricket and for India, so he knows exactly how to go about it. We are focusing on our execution to ensure we do well tomorrow," Shashank said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the PBKS vs SRH match.

Focus on Internal Standards, Not Stats

While the tactical plans are in place, Shashank highlighted that the team's success is also built on a unique internal culture. Rather than focusing on external records, the players are focused on setting high standards for one another. "We don't really think about stats. As Shreyas (Iyer) said in a recent interview, we look to impress each other within the team. Our bowling unit wants to dominate every match, and we are backing our own strengths rather than thinking too much about the opposition," he added.

The Finisher's Mindset

Shashank also spoke about the mental side of being a finisher, noting the importance of staying calm to pull the team out of tough situations. "At this number, keeping belief is the most important thing. If you don't believe in yourself, no one else will. My role is to stay calm and keep a clear mind because the clearer we are, the better the results will be for the team," he concluded.

PBKS's Strong Start to the Season

Punjab Kings head into this fixture in top form after winning their opening two matches of the season. They began with a dominant performance against the Gujarat Titans at home before pulling off a great chase against the Chennai Super Kings. Their most recent encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders was unfortunately abandoned due to rain.

Punjab Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on April 11 at 3:30 PM IST. (ANI)