Marcus Stoinis scored 37 off 25 balls, while Cooper Connolly also made 37 off 22 balls. Suryansh Shedge was another key contributor for Punjab, scoring 35 off 22 balls. For RCB, Rasikh Salam was the star with the ball, picking up three wickets

Dharamshala: Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have become the first team to qualify for the IPL playoffs after they crushed Punjab Kings by 23 runs. Chasing a massive target of 223 set by RCB, Punjab could only manage 199 for 8 in their 20 overs. Shashank Singh was Punjab's top scorer with a fiery 56 off just 27 balls.

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Marcus Stoinis scored 37 off 25 balls, while Cooper Connolly also made 37 off 22 balls. Suryansh Shedge was another key contributor for Punjab, scoring 35 off 22 balls.

For RCB, Rasikh Salam was the star with the ball, picking up three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two. With this win, RCB now has 18 points from 13 games, sealing their spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, Punjab, who lost six consecutive games after winning their first six, are in a tough spot.

They are currently in fourth place with 13 points from 13 matches, and their playoff chances are looking very slim. Even if they win their last match against Lucknow, they can only reach a maximum of 15 points.

Final Score: RCB 222-4 in 20 overs, Punjab Kings 199-8 in 20 overs.

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Punjab's Chase Loses Steam After a Shaky Start

Chasing a huge target of 223, Punjab's innings got off to a terrible start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar shocked them in the very first over, dismissing the in-form Priyansh Arya for a duck. In his next over, Bhuvneshwar struck again, sending back Prabhsimran Singh for just 1 run.

Rasikh Salam then joined the party, getting rid of captain Shreyas Iyer (1), which left Punjab struggling at 19-3. After this early collapse, Punjab could only manage 49 runs in the powerplay.

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Cooper Connolly and Suryansh Shedge tried to build a partnership, but Romario Shepherd broke their stand in the eighth over by dismissing Connolly (37 off 22). Suryansh Shedge continued to fight with some big hits, but Suyash Sharma sent him back in the eleventh over for 35 off 22 balls, putting RCB firmly in control.

Shashank Singh then launched a counter-attack, smashing three sixes in Suyash Sharma's 13th over to collect 20 runs. He followed it up with two boundaries against Krunal Pandya, scoring 12 more runs to keep Punjab's hopes alive. Between the 12th and 16th overs, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh added a quick 58 runs.

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Punjab needed 63 runs from the last four overs. However, Josh Hazlewood trapped Stoinis (37 off 25) LBW with a full toss in the 17th over, which was a major blow. Despite losing Stoinis, Shashank continued his assault and reached his half-century in just 22 balls.

With 40 runs needed off the last two overs, the pressure was on. Hazlewood bowled a tight 19th over, giving away only 7 runs. In the final over, Rasikh Salam dismissed Shashank Singh (56 off 27), ending Punjab's fight.

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Earlier, after being put in to bat, RCB posted a massive total of 222 for 3 in 20 overs, thanks to explosive half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. Venkatesh Iyer was the top scorer for RCB, remaining unbeaten on 73 off 40 balls.

Virat Kohli smashed 58 off 37 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25) and Tim David (28 off 12) also made valuable contributions.

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