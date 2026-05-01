Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the brink of history, needing just six more sixes to surpass Abhishek Sharma's record for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL season. He has hit 37 sixes in IPL 2026 so far.

IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi Chases Six-Hitting Record

Rajasthan Royals (RR) 15-year-old boy wonder Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just six sixes away from overtaking Abhishek Sharma's record for most sixes by an Indian batter during a single edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sooryavanshi could achieve this massive six-hitting record during his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Jaipur.

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In nine matches so far in the IPL 2026, he has made 400 runs at an average of 44.44 and a strike rate of 238.09, with a century and two fifties to his name and a best score of 103. He has hit 34 fours and 37 sixes so far.

Currently, the record for highest sixes by an Indian batter during a single edition of the IPL is in hands of Abhishek, who cracked 42 sixes alongside 36 fours in the 2024 IPL season, where he scored 484 runs in 16 innings at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 207.21, including best score of 75*. He was the 10th-highest-run-getter in the tournament.

Young Phenom on Verge of Another Milestone

Sooryavanshi also stands on the verge of completing another stunning feat. At the age of 15, he had hit 99 sixes in just 27 innings, this is the highest number of sixes hit by a batter in T20s before turning 20, as per ESPNCricinfo. One more six and Sooryavanshi will have a record that generations will perhaps be unable to break, of smashing a century of sixes before turning 20.

So far in his IPL career since last year, Sooryavanshi has scored 652 runs in 16 innings at an average of 40.75 and a strike rate of 224.82, including two centuries and three sixes.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Squad: Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, Rehan Ahmed, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Karun Nair

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Adam Milne, Aman Rao Perala, Vignesh Puthur, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma. (ANI)