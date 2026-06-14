A brilliant half-century from Smriti Mandhana (68) and late fireworks from Richa Ghosh (34) helped India post a competitive 170/6 against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham.

A half-century from Smriti Mandhana and late fireworks from Richa Ghosh helped India overcome early setbacks to post 170/6 in 20 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan in both teams' 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup opening match, at Birmingham.

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Opting to bat first, India endured a shaky start before Mandhana (68) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36) combined for a rescue act. While a late cluster of wickets shifted the momentum back toward Pakistan, Richa Ghosh's 17-ball 34 helped India post a solid total.

India's Shaky Start

India's intentions were clear from the opening delivery when Shafali Verma smashed left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal for a six. However, the joy was short-lived as Iqbal took immediate revenge four balls later, inducing an outside edge from Verma (6), which was pocketed by wicketkeeper Muneeba Ali.

Number three, Jemimah Rodrigues, struggled to find any fluency during her brief 7-ball stay. Attempting to break the shackles against Tasmia Rubab, Rodrigues (1) mistimed a lofted shot, offering a skyer to Natalia Pervaiz, leaving India stuttering at 20/2 in 4 overs.

Mandhana and Harmanpreet Rebuild

With the pressure mounting, the veteran pair of Mandhana and Harmanpreet stitched together a vital partnership to rebuild the innings. Mandhana, who looked in superb touch from the onset, spearheaded the counter-attack. She paced her innings beautifully, smashing 9 boundaries and 2 sixes in a 44-ball 68-run knock.

At the other end, Harmanpreet played the supporting act, rotating strike and accumulating regular singles. The duo comfortably neutralised Pakistan's spin threat through the middle overs, pushing the score past the 100-mark in 13 overs.

Pakistan Fight Back

Just as India looked set for a big score at 109/2 in 13.4 overs, Pakistan clawed their way back. The breakthrough came when Rameen Shamim dismissed the dangerous Mandhana in the 14th over, breaking the 91-run partnership. Sadia Iqbal returned to deliver another blow to India as she got rid of Bharti Fulmali (1) in the 15th over. After 15 overs, India stood at 117/4.

Harmanpreet also followed soon after scoring 36 runs off 35 balls as Fatima Sana took the fifth wicket to reduce India to 129/5 in 17 overs.

Ghosh's Late Cameo Lifts India

When it looked like India would not be able to cross the 150-run mark, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma combined for a quickfire 45-run knock off 21 balls to guide the Women in Blue to 170/6 in 20 overs. Deepti and Richa accumulated 23 runs off the 19th over bowled by Tasmia Rubab. While Richa got dismissed in the last over, India got 15 runs in it to give India a brilliant momentum going into the second innings.

Richa made 34 off 17 balls with five fours and a six, and Deepti scored an unbeaten 12 off nine balls.

Pakistan's Task

Pakistan's skipper Fatima Sana returned impressive bowling figures of 2/33 in 4 overs. Sadia Iqbal also claimed two wickets but went for 41 runs as Rameen Shamim and Tasmia Rubab took a wicket apiece. Pakistan will need 171 runs to down India and get their World Cup campaign off with a win.