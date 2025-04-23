Rohit Sharma, the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, has had several defining moments. One such instance was during the IPL 2009 clash between Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians where he showcased his all-round abilities.

Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma is one of the most prolific batters in the history of IPL. Having begun his IPL journey with Deccan Chargers in 2008 before switching to Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit Sharma established himself as one of the dependable middle and top-order batters and later evolved into one of the most successful captains of the tournament, leading MI to five IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma is often fondly called as ‘Hitman’ due to his power-hitting ability and effortlessly playing aggressive strokes with elegance, timing, footwork, and authority that few in the game can match, making him one of the most dangerous batters for bowlers to face. The former Mumbai Indians skipper cemented his legacy not only with the bat but also through his astute leadership, making one of the figures of the Indian Premier League over the years, alongside Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Recently, Rohit Sharma has become the second-leading run-getter in the IPL with his match-winning unbeaten knock of 76 off 44 balls against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. He overtook Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 6769 runs. Rohit’s IPL tally of runs currently stands at 6786 runs, including 2 centuries and 44 fifties, at an average of 29.63 in 264 matches.

The defining moment for Rohit Sharma in his IPL career

Rohit Sharma is known for its ability to turn the game on its head with a match-winning or tide-turning knock. One such instance came into limelight during the IPL 2009 clash between Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in Centurion. The match saw Rohit Sharma not only showcased his composure with the ball but also a stunning performance with the ball.

Batting first, Deccan Chargers posted a total of 145/6. Rohit Sharma, walking out to bat when DC were at 37/2, played a composed and crucial innings 38 off 36 to help the side respectable total on the board. He was the top-scorer for Deccan Chargers. Adam Gilchrist-led side set a 146-run target for Mumbai Indians to chase.

Mumbai Indians were in a position to win the match, posting a total 97/4 in 14 overs and needing 49 off 36 balls to win with six wickets in hand. However, the momentum of the match dramatically shifted when Rohit Sharma turned the game on its head with the ball in hand. In the 16th over, Rohit picked two wickets of Abhishek Nayar and Harbhajan Singh on the trot and then completed a hat-trick of wickets by dismissing JP Duminy on the first ball of the 17th over. He did not stop here as he picked one more wicket of Saurabh Tiwary not only to register the figures of 4/6 in two overs but also helping Deccan Chargers to restrict Mumbai Indians to 126/8, securing 19-run victory.

How did Rohit Sharma perform with Deccan Chargers?

Rohit Sharma was one of the best batters for Deccan Chargers from the beginning of the IPL season in 2008 till 2010 before heading to Mumbai Indians in 2011.. Rohit played a pivotal role in helping Chargers clinch their maiden IPL title in 2009, defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

In his IPL career with Deccan Chargers, Rohit Sharma aggregated 1170 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.78 in 45 matches. Rohit Sharma was the second-highest run-getter for Charges across all T20 leagues, amassing 1219 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.87 in 47 matches.

Rohit Sharma had to switch to Mumbai Indians after Deccan Chargers were terminated from the IPL in 2012 due to financial issues and ownership conflicts, leading to a major reshuffling of players. The move turned out to be blessing in disguise for Rohit Sharma as it paved way for another glorious chapter in his illustrious IPL career.