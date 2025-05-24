IPL 2025: SRH skipper Pat Cummins lauds team's all-round effort to defeat RCB

Ishan Kishan spoke about his match-winning performance for SRH against RCB, emphasizing the importance of maintaining momentum and adapting to the game situation, while also acknowledging the continuous learning process in cricket.

After an impactful fifty from SRH wicketkeeper/batter Ishan Kishan and a vital cameo from Aniket Verma, powered SRH to 231/6 in their 20 overs, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL, on Friday, at Lucknow.

Ishan Kishan on his brilliant performance

"When you get to bat first and both openers are looking in good touch, it's your job to keep the momentum going. The moment I saw Abhishek and Head starting the game like that, I just knew it's a very good wicket and we have to go over 200 at least. Your approach changes when wickets are falling, but you try to keep the momentum going. For that, you need to play some good shots. You get that confidence when you bat well in the practice sessions.

I was just thinking of playing good shots. One side was very big and there were gaps. Not so happy with the performance overall. We could've done much better overall. I could've done much more for my team. It's a game of learning. These things happen. You just have to keep believing in yourself and keep working hard," Ishan Kishan said in the post-match presentation.

How SRH defeated RCB?

Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy shine as Hyderabad post a commanding victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 42 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday at Lucknow.

Ishan Kishan was the top scorer of the match, The batter scored 94 runs in just 48 balls, his innings included seven fours and five sixes. He was awarded player of the match for his outstanding batting display.

RCB were bowled out for 189-10, falling short of 42 runs to chase a massive target of 232. After this defeat, RCB is placed third in the IPL points table, with 17 points, eight wins, four defeats, and a no-result match. On the other hand, SRH is placed eighth with five wins and seven defeats in 13 matches; they have 10 points.