Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid gave an update on skipper Sanju Samson's injury ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Samson suffered an injury in his abdomen during the match against Delhi Capitals.

Sanju Samson might miss Rajasthan Royals' (RR) next game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday, as the team is waiting for scan results on a possible side injury, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"Sanju experienced a bit of pain in the abdominal area," head coach RR's Rahul Dravid said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"So we have gone for scans. He has done some scans today so we are waiting the results of those scans. And then once we get a bit more clarity around the scans and the severity of [the injury] we'll take a decision going forward and we'll see what happens," he added

Samson suffers abdominal injury during DC clash

Samson had to leave the field hurt after scoring 31 off 19 balls in the last match against Delhi Capitals (DC). He looked uncomfortable after trying to play a cut shot off Vipraj Nigam and was seen holding his left side near the ribs. Although he faced one more delivery, he soon walked off the field. RR eventually tied the match but lost in the Super Over.

"It feels alright," Samson told the broadcasters, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I was just not ready to come back and bat here. We'll observe it tomorrow and see how it is," he added.

Samson returns to captaincy after recovering from thumb injury

Samson had started this Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a thumb injury and only played as a batter in the first three matches. During that period, Riyan Parag led the team and will likely take over again if Samson isn't fit. Samson had undergone finger surgery recently and was allowed to return as captain and wicketkeeper after getting clearance from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. While he was out, Dhruv Jurel took up wicketkeeping duties.

Under Parag's captaincy, RR lost their first two matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but bounced back with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Guwahati. They then defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) but went on to lose the next three games. RR currently sit eighth on the points table.

Rahul Dravid on changes in Rajasthan Royals

The team is also adjusting to a new opening pair and a different spin attack after losing Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal in the mega auction. However, head coach Rahul Dravid said those changes haven't majorly impacted their performance.

"See, it's not like that," he noted.

"If you see our opening partnership, they have given us quite good performances. Yashasvi [Jaiswal] and Sanju are playing well. Even in the last game, they gave us an explosive start. Unfortunately, Sanju had an injury and he had to retire hurt. I won't say it was the turning point because we had confidence in the other batters. But definitely, they gave a great partnership," he added.

"As for the other players (Ashwin and Chahal), it happens in every big auction with every team. You don't always get the same team, sometimes you need to make changes, sometimes those changes are forced. Auctions have some rules and you have to follow them. It's not like a state team, where you just pick the players you want. There are some rules. But we believe that the players we have picked, it's a good team," he said

"Our Sri Lankan spinners [Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana] are renowned in the world. It's not like they only play in the subcontinent. They are well established spinners, not some young guys. Sometimes it happens that the team's display can be a bit up-and-down, but we are putting in the effort and working hard. So we hope that we do well going forward," he remarked.

Dravid admits to RR's death bowling problem

Dravid pointed out that the team's bowling at the death has been a problem.

"We suffered a little bit with our death bowling. We conceded 77 in the last five, in the last game. The game earlier, we conceded 72. I think that is another area for us that we need to get slightly better with, working with slightly more in execution I think our plans have been pretty good. It is just more around the execution of some of those skills," he said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Even if, say for example, a 57-60 sort of thing is an acceptable in the last five overs, it has become almost a norm now. We seem to go for 72-77 (runs)," he noted.

"It has been those two-three extra boundaries which I think we need to work on and we need to get better at. But it is more an execution issue. I think the quality is there," he added.

Rahul Dravid on choosing Sandeep Sharma for Super Over against DC

Dravid also accepted responsibility for the decisions made this season, including the call to choose Sandeep Sharma over Jofra Archer for the Super Over.

"The decisions are being made by me and with Sanju Samson being an integral part of that and consultation with our other coaches and our analyst team," Dravid said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"No one claims that every decision that even experts make works out and is correct. But I respect the fact and I am very confident of the team that I have around me that is supporting me and Sanju in making these decisions. With regards to the specific one on Jofra and Sandeep, Sandeep is someone that we trust. He has been bowling some fantastic overs for us. He has bowled all the difficult overs for us in this tournament. And we completely back him and support him and we felt he was the right bowler for us on that wicket in those conditions with the skills that he has," he added.