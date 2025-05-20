Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid has broken the silence on what he writes during the IPL 2025 matches in the dugout. During the Royals matches, Dravid is often seen with notepad or book and a pen in the dugout and writes as the match progresses.

Rahul Dravid was roped in as a head coach of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025. He succeeded Kumar Sangakkara, who was promoted to the Director of Cricket Operations, Rajasthan Royals franchise approached Dravid as the coaching role, given his successful stint as Team India’s head coach, guiding Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup triumph and rare Test series draw with South Africa.

However, Rahul Dravid’s first stint as the Royals’ head coach is not an ideal as the inaugural IPL champions were the second team to be knocked out of the tournament in the ongoing IPL season.

Rahul Dravid on reason for writing during RR matches

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings in Delhi, Rahul Dravid opened up on his note-taking habit during matches, stating that he takes notes in a personalized scoring style, helping him to analyze key moments or overs without relying on an official scorecard.

"I have a particular way of scoring a game, both T20 and one-day games. I have a particular way of scoring it which helps me review it later. I can look at the scorecard but I score it in a particular way that I find it comfortable and easy to review without looking at the scorecard.” the 52-year-old said.

“Sometimes you're sitting in your room at the end of the game and you want to think over what happened in that over or in that particular phase of the game." he added.

Before becoming the head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Dravid played for the team from 2011 to 2013 and amassed 1324 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 27.02 in 52 matches. He also plied his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore for three seasons from 2008 to 2010. In his IPL career, Dravid aggregated 2174 runs, including 11 fifties, at an average of 28.23 in 89 matches.

‘As boring and dumb as you can say’: Dravid

Further speaking about taking notes during the Royals matches, Dravid explains he does not write anything complex and that it is just a method that is convenient to him while downplaying its importance.

"So, I have a particular format, which is slightly different from the normal scorecard. That's more convenient for me to be able to think about it and review the game. So, it's nothing complex or rocket science, I'm not writing some great truths. It's as boring and dumb as you can say." he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals are currently at the ninth spot with just three wins in 13 outings while accumulating just six points. The Royals’ campaign will come to an end after the clash against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.