Rahul Dravid congratulated Rohit Sharma on his Wankhede Stadium stand, joking it’s thanks to his many sixes. He praised Rohit’s stellar impact on Mumbai and Indian cricket, calling the honour richly deserved.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) coach Rahul Dravid congratulated Rohit Sharma with an added humour after Team India and Mumbai Indians star batter unveiled a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Rohit Sharma, a stalwart of Mumbai and Indian cricket, was honoured with a stand name at the iconic stadium in the presence of his family, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Indians teammates, and MCA officials, including president Ajinkya Naik and secretary Abhay Hadap. In April, Mumbai Cricket Association decided to honour Rohit, former BCCI president Sharad Pawar, and former India captain late. Ajit Wadekar.

Wankhede’s Divecha Pavilion was named after Rohit Sharma to honour his illustrious cricketing career and immense contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket. Former T20I and Test skipper became the sixth Indian cricketer after Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsakarand, and Ajit Wadekar to have the stand name in their honour at Wankhede.

Dravid congratulates Rohit Sharma for Wankhede honour

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rahul Dravid hilariously said that the MCA had to name a stand after Rohit Sharma before he has hit so many sixes there. RR head coach added that Rohit’s contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket earned the reward of having a stand at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Hey Rohit. Guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you! But, congratulations. I’m sure as a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium — truly one of the great stadiums in the world — I’m sure you would have loved to have played there, I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done.” Dravid said.

“I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you, but that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, it’s a just reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket,” he added.

Rohit Sharma made his international debut under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid in the T20I match against Ireland. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid became one of the successful coach-captain duos in Indian cricket after the latter took over the reins of Team India as the head coach in 2021. The pair led the Men in Blue to 2023 ODI World Cup final, where they lost to Australia before clinching the T20 World Cup triumph by defeating South Africa in the final, ending 17-year drought of the prestigious title.

The pair also led to Test series wins against Australia, England, and Bangladesh and a rare two-match series against South Africa.

Dravid concludes with hilarious wit

Rahul Dravid congratulated Rohit on his well-deserved achievement of having a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium, while humorously adding that he can contact the MI veteran batter for the tickets to the venue.

“It’s truly well deserved — congratulations! I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma Stand in all the games that you play.” RR head coach on MI video.

“And when I’m short on tickets in Mumbai — now that you have a stand — I know who to contact,” he added.

Rohit Sharma has been a stalwart of Mumbai Cricket ever since he broke into the domestic circuit with his performance at age group levels and went on to become one of India’s most successful captains and batters across all formats of the game.