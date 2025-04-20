During his unbeaten 73-run knock in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 3-wicket win over Punjab Kings, Virat Kohli registered his 67th 50+ score in his IPL career and 4th in the ongoing season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli overtook Australian legend David Warner, becoming the player with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat accomplished this milestone during his side's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mullanpur.

During his knock, Virat made 73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six. This was his fourth fifty in eight innings this season. His runs came at a strike rate of 135.19.

Virat Kohli tops the chart of most IPL 50+ scores

This was Virat's 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL, which also includes eight centuries. He has made 8,326 runs at an average of 39.27 and a strike rate of 132.26. His best score is 113*.

He has outdone Warner, who has 66 fifty-plus scores (including four half-centuries). The third-highest fifty-plus scores by a player in the IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan (53, including two centuries).

Virat Kohli continues fine run of form

In run-chases during this IPL, Virat has scored, 59* in 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), 62* in 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals (RR), and 73* in 54 balls against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He is the third-highest run-getter this season and RCB's highest, with 322 runs in eight innings at an average of 64.40 and strike rate of 140.00. He has scored four half-centuries. His best score is 73*.

Virat's fine run against Punjab Kings also continues, with his last five scores against franchise being, 59, 77, 92, 1, & 50*. Against PBKS, he has made 1,104 runs at an average of 36.80 in 34 innings, with a century and six fifties. His best score is 113*.

RCB register fifth win of the season

Coming to the match, RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. After openers Priyansh Arya (22 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 in 17 balls, with five fours and a six) delivered a fine 42-run stand, they just could not recapture their hold in the match once again as spinners Krunal (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) dominated the batting. A 43-run stand between Marco Jansen (25* in 20 balls, with two sixes) and Shashank Singh (31* in 33 balls, with a four) took PBKS to a modest 157/6 in their 20 overs.

During the run-chase of 158 runs, RCB lost Phil Salt early, however half-centuries from Virat Kohli (73* in 54 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Devdutt Padikkal (61 in 35 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to a seven wicket win with seven balls left.

With this win, RCB has managed to avenge their five-wicket loss to PBKS at their home stadium of M Chinnaswammy Stadium and secured their fifth win of the season. They are in third spot, with five wins, three losses and 10 points. With the same win-loss ratio, PBKS is in the fourth spot.