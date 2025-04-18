Virat Kohli: RCB star batter's top 5 IPL knocks vs PBKS

Virat Kohli has a great record against Punjab Kings in the IPL, with 1030 runs, including a century and 4 centuries, at an average of 35.51 in 32 matches.
While Virat Kohli has a good record against Punjab Kings, let’s take a look at RCB star batter’s top 5 knocks against the opponent.
Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of 113 off 50 balls to help RCB post a solid total of 211/3, which was successfully defended by the bowlers.
The second-best knock by Virat Kohli against PBKS was in 2024, scoring a brilliant 92 off 47 balls to power RCB to 241/7 in 20 overs.
Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock of 77 off 49 balls to help RCB chase down 177-run target with four balls to spare against Punjab Kings.
The RCB star batter played a match-winning innings of 67 off 53 balls and formed 85-run stand for the 2nd wicket with AB de Villiers (59*) to chase down a 174-run target.
Virat Kohli played good innings of 59 off 47 balls and formed a 137-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis (84) to RCB post a total of 174/4.
Virat Kohli is in brilliant form in the ongoing IPL season, amassing 248 runs, including 2 fifties, at an average of 62.00 in 6 matches.
Football transfer rumors: Man Utd's big Osimhen offer, other updates
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI secured 4-wicket win over SRH?
Rohit Sharma: MI star batter's top 5 IPL knocks at Wankhede Stadium
Rice to Martinez: UCL team of the week after quarter finals second leg