Image Credit : Twitter

Whenever we talk about the fittest athletes in the world, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli’s name would certainly find a place in the list. Kohli is one of the greatest batters the cricketing world has ever seen, having amassed over 27,000 runs across all formats of the game at international level.

Apart from being known for his batting prowess and aggressive on-field persona, Virat Kohli is widely admired for his incredible fitness levels that redefined athleticism in Indian cricket. Before his rise to popularity, Team India and RCB star batter was known for his chubby appearance and average fitness levels, which often came under scrutiny during early years of his international career. Today, Virat Kohli has completely transformed into a fitness icon and became an inspiration for the young generation of cricketers.

We have got you covered how Virat Kohli got rid of chubby look and became one of the fitness athletes in the world.