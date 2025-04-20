From chubby look to fitness icon: How Virat Kohli turned his lifestyle around
Team India and RCB star batter Virat Kohli's journey from his chubby look, which came under scrutiny during early years of his international career, to becoming one of the fittest athletes in the world has been nothing of inspirational.
Virat Kohli's transformation as fitness icon
Whenever we talk about the fittest athletes in the world, Indian batting legend Virat Kohli’s name would certainly find a place in the list. Kohli is one of the greatest batters the cricketing world has ever seen, having amassed over 27,000 runs across all formats of the game at international level.
Apart from being known for his batting prowess and aggressive on-field persona, Virat Kohli is widely admired for his incredible fitness levels that redefined athleticism in Indian cricket. Before his rise to popularity, Team India and RCB star batter was known for his chubby appearance and average fitness levels, which often came under scrutiny during early years of his international career. Today, Virat Kohli has completely transformed into a fitness icon and became an inspiration for the young generation of cricketers.
We have got you covered how Virat Kohli got rid of chubby look and became one of the fitness athletes in the world.
1. Change in dietary habits
One of the foremost things Virat Kohli did in order to get rid of his chubby look was to make a change in his dietary habits. The 36-year-old replaced processed food and sugary drinks with more protein-rich options like grilled chicken, omelettes, lentils, and plenty of fresh vegetables. In 2020, Kohli revealed to his Indian teammate Mayank Agarwal that he was disgusted after looking at himself in the mirror during the IPL 2012, prompting him to change his lifestyle completely. Over the last several years, Virat Kohli has adopted a strict vegan diet, especially consuming plant-based protein and steamed or boiled vegetables and food. This minimised his intake of less spicy or fried food.
2. Strict training regime
Virat Kohli has maintained a strict training regime to break away from his chubby look and transform his physique. It was reported that he would spend 4-5 hours in the gym, training daily high intensity cardio workouts, agility drills, and strength training. Kohli has been strict with his overall routine, including gym sessions, cricket practice, and focusing on overall fitness. He has been consistent with his fitness routine over the years, making him one of the fitness cricketers in the world. He would often share his fitness drills on his social media to inspire the young generation of cricketers to prioritize their physical health.
3. Consistency
Former Team India and RCB captain has maintained consistency in his fitness and overall routine for the last several years, enabling him to remain fit at the peak of his career. Kohli has been maintaining structured training, disciplined diet, and a good lifestyle that aligns with his long-term as a professional athlete. The batting legend’s ability to stick to his routine irrespective of his form, schedule or location has been a cornerstone of his transformation from chubby look to fitness icon. Virat Kohli’s unwavering commitment to maintaining his fitness and dietary regime has not only prolonged his cricketing career but also set yardsticks in fitness standards for Indian cricketers.
4. Motivation
Team India batting legend was motivated and inspired by the fitness levels of Portuguese football legend and Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic. Virat Kohli was in awe of their unwavering commitment to their fitness routine, enabling them to maintain a low body fat percentage and perform consistently at the highest in their respective sporting careers. Inspired by Ronaldo and Djokovic’s discipline and longevity, Kohli decided to rebuild his own fitness regime and lifestyle, with an aim to emulate their professionalism and dedication. Their influence played a significant role in shaping Kohli’s mindset towards fitness, making him one of the fittest athletes in the world.
5. Mental Discipline
Apart from maintaining his fitness levels, Virat Kohli has been prioritizing mental health to ensure that his focus and emotional well-being remains intact amid pressure in international cricket. In his overall routine, Kohli has incorporated 20 minutes of meditation everyday, focusing on deep breathing and mindfulness. This has helped him to maintain sharp focus during his lengthy innings and manage the pressures of the game. Virat Kohli uses meditation to keep his emotions under control, boost his mental resilience, and remain calm in pressure situations. Virat Kohli’s mental discipline played a pivotal role in his sustaining high-level performances and transforming him into a more composed and self-aware athlete.