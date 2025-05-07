Bhuvneshwar Kumar discusses his approach to a potential return to the Indian cricket team, emphasizing a focus on the present rather than setting specific goals. He reflects on past injuries and World Cup setbacks.

Indian pace veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) opened up on donning national colours once again, saying that he has not been making any goals for himself over last few years and whatever comes his way, he will accept it.

Bhuvneshwar was speaking in a video posted on RCB's official X handle. The 'Swing King', as he is known by his fans, last played for India in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022. Since then, younger pacers like Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mayank Yadav etc have been given chances to play alongside stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj etc.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on India comeback

In his Indian career, since his debut in 2012, he has taken 294 wickets in 229 matches at an average of 29.50, with best figures of 6/82.

Speaking in the video, Bhuvneshwar said, "The way I have approached myself in the last few years, personally, I will say that I never make any goals. There is no aim. I just keep going match by match, tour by tour or whatever. I think that helps me a lot. To stay in that moment, to stay in the present. And to give my best in the trophy or tournament that is going on."

"And as much as I aim to take this number of wickets or score these number of runs in a season or achieve something, I think if it does not happen, it would lead to disappointment. If someone asks me what do I have to do to get that cap back, to come in the Indian team? I think I have to do what I have been doing till now. I do not need anything special for that. I just need to keep doing those small things that I have done over the years, and I have been doing that. But I do not have anything in my mind, whether I want to go back or not. Whatever comes my way, I will accept it," he added.

RCB pacer on battling with injuries

In the ongoing season, Bhuvneshwar has taken 12 wickets for RCB in 10 matches at an average of 28.25, with best figures of 3/33. His economy rate is 8.92.

Speaking about suffering big injuries throughout his career, the pacer said that while they are a part of life, it is very mentally tough since a player always wants to be out there, playing and performing well for his country.

Recalling missing out on the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup due to injury after just one game, he said, "When you get injured on such a big stage, you understand that the injury is a part of the game, but sometimes it is very difficult to explain to yourself 'why' at such a time. So it was tough, of course."

Bhuvneshwar on missing two matches in the 2019 World Cup

He also recalled missing out on two to three games in the 2019 World Cup in the UK and said that throughout his career, across all formats of the game, he has tried to stay content with whatever he has been able to do for his country.

"And all I can say is, no regrets. That is all I can say," he concluded.

RCB is in second place with eight wins and three losses, giving them 16 points. They will play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.