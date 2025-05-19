Image Credit : ANI

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have officially qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2025. Their qualifications were confirmed after Gujarat Titans trounced Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets, thanks to Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) scintillating performance with the bat.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both the teams were on the verge of making it to the playoffs. RCB had almost secured their playoff berth after their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. Punjab Kings inched closer to securing their knockout berth after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

As Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs, the battle for the fourth and final spot has intensified with three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Let’s take a look at a three-way battle and the scenarios that could determine who claims the last playoff berth.