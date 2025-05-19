- Home
IPL 2025: MI, DC and LSG in race for final playoff spot; Who is likely to qualify? Scenarios explained
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have secured their playoff spots in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants are now vying for the final spot, with MI currently leading the race.
Three-way battle for final playoff spot
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have officially qualified for the playoffs of the IPL 2025. Their qualifications were confirmed after Gujarat Titans trounced Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets, thanks to Sai Sudharsan (108*) and Shubman Gill (93*) scintillating performance with the bat.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Both the teams were on the verge of making it to the playoffs. RCB had almost secured their playoff berth after their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to rain in Bengaluru. Punjab Kings inched closer to securing their knockout berth after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
As Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs, the battle for the fourth and final spot has intensified with three teams - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. Let’s take a look at a three-way battle and the scenarios that could determine who claims the last playoff berth.
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians are currently occupying the fourth spot on the points table with seven wins and five losses while accumulating 14 points in 12 outings. The Hardik Pandya-led side had a disappointing start to their campaign with just one win in five matches before making an incredible comeback by winning six matches on the trot. Currently, MI are favourites to take the fourth spot given their turnaround this season.
The five-time IPL champions have two matches left in the league stage against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings and they have to win both the matches in order to secure playoff berth without depending on other results. A win in both matches would take them to 18 points, making it nearly impossible for other contenders to surpass them in the race for the fourth playoff spot.
Delhi Capitals
After the defeat against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals’ playoff qualification chances took a slight hit as they are currently at the fifth spot with six wins, five losses and one no result while accumulating 13 points in 12 matches. The Axar Patel-led side was once the table toppers after an incredible start to their campaign with four wins on the trot, but failed to maintain winning momentum as they won two matches in the next six outings.
Delhi Capitals still have chances of making it to the playoffs if they win the next two matches against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Winning both matches can take DC to 17 points, potentially sealing their berth for the knockouts. If MI win only one match in their last two outings and DC win both league stage matches, they will leapfrog Mumbai Indians to claim the fourth playoff spot.
Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants are in contention of making it to the playoffs. The Rishabh Pant-led side currently at seventh spot with five wins and six losses while accumulating 10 points. In the last five outings, LSG won only one match and are currently on a three-match losing streak, which has significantly dented the hopes for qualifying for the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants have been quite inconsistent with their performances, posing a threat to early exit from the tournament.
Lucknow are currently in a situation where they have to win their remaining league stage matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Who is likely to take the fourth spot in the playoff race?
Given their current form and points tally, Mumbai Indians appear to be front-runners to qualify for the playoffs after Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings seal their berth. Their remarkable turnaround by winning six matches on the trot positioned them strongly on the points table. If they maintain their winning streak in the final two league stage matches, the five-time IPL champions are likely to seal the fourth playoff spot.
However, Delhi Capitals remain one of the contenders and could edge out Mumbai Indians if they winning remaining league stage matches and MI slips in one of their final games. Lucknow Super Giants have a steep ladder to climb, but will be hoping for the favourable outcomes in their remaining league stage fixtures.