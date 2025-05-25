Despite setting a challenging 207-run target, PBKS lost to DC due to inconsistent bowling. Skipper Shreyas Iyer criticized the bowlers for deviating from the planned strategy of bowling hard lengths, instead resorting to excessive bouncers.

After Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur, skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that despite putting up a strong total on the board, the team fell short in execution with the ball. Delhi, already out of playoff contention, chased down the 207-run target in 19.3 overs.

Speaking after the match, Iyer said, "207 was a fantastic score on this wicket. There was some variable bounce and it wasn't coming on at the same pace. We weren't disciplined enough with ball," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Shreyas Iyer blames bowlers for deviating from team's plan

Despite assessing the pitch conditions well, Iyer felt his bowlers deviated from the original plan.

"We assessed the wicket and decided to bowl hard lengths at the stumps, but we went overboard with bouncers trying to take wickets," he explained, suggesting that the aggressive approach backfired on a surface that required more control.

Punjab Kings' chances of finishing in top 2

Punjab have already secured a spot in the playoffs. A top-two finish is no longer guaranteed for Punjab. PBKS will need not only a win but also favourable results from other fixtures.

"Every team is equally poised in this tournament, you gotta stay positive and calm. We'll come back with a strong set of plans," Iyer added, confident about the team's ability to bounce back.

Punjab will now look to regroup quickly and finish the league stage on a high, hoping to secure the all-important top-two spot that guarantees a second chance in the playoffs.

In the match, Sameer Rizvi played a stunning match-winning knock of unbeaten 58 off just 25 balls as Delhi Capitals chased a challenging target of 207 to beat Punjab Kings in 19.3 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Rizvi's explosive innings, featuring three boundaries and four sixes, helped seal a dramatic six-wicket win for the Capitals. (ANI)

