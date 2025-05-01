Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur has been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2025 season due to bone stress reactions. Leg spinner Raghu Sharma has been named as his replacement.

Ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians received a setback as young spinner Vignesh Puthur has been ruled out of the remaining season of the ongoing IPL 2025.

Puthur, who made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, picked six wickets in five outings for Mumbai Indians. The 21-year-old spinner from Kerala’s Malappuram had a great start to his IPL career by picking three wickets against CSK. In the last five matches, Vignesh Puthur was not included in the impact substitutes.

However, it was later confirmed that Vignesh Puthur has suffered bone stress reactions in both shins, which effectively ruled him out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Though the young spinner has been ruled out of the IPL 2025, he will continue to be with Mumbai Indians for recovery and rehabilitation with medical and strength and conditioning teams.

Vignesh Puthur’s replacement

In a statement released by the Mumbai Indians on its website, it is stated that Vignes Puthur has been ruled out of the remaining season of the IPL due to bone stress reactions in both shins and Raghu Sharma has replaced him in the squad.

“Raghu Sharma, the leg spinner from Punjab replaces Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out of the season due to a bone stress reactions in both shins.” the statement read.

“Raghu was part of the Mumbai Indians support bowlers and now has transitioned to the main squad.” the statement added.

Raghu Sharma was listed in the IPL 2025 Auction but none of the franchises were keen to have him on the board. He was later roped in by Mumbai Indians as one of the net bowlers in the ongoing IPL season. Sharma has been added to the main squad for his base price of INR 30 lakh from the RAPP (Replacement and Auction Pool Player) list. Raghu has played for Punjab and Pondicherry across all formats in domestic cricket.

Raghu Sharma had a brilliant season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, scalping 14 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 23.71 and an economy rate of 5.31. In first-class cricket, the Punjab spinner has picked 57 wickets, including 3 four-wicket hauls and 5 fifers, at an average of 19.59 an economy rate of 3.22 in 11 matches.

Mumbai Indians aim to continue winning streak

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their campaign as they lost five matches in their six outings. However, the five-time IPL champions turned their game around and won five matches on the trot to jump to third spot from the ninth position on the points table.

With six wins in 10 outings, Mumbai Indians have made themselves a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to maintain the winning streak when they take on Rajasthan Royals in the away match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. If MI win two matches in the next four league stage outings, they could secure their berth for the playoffs.

In the last IPL season, Mumbai Indians had a disastrous campaign as they failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing at the bottom of the points with 4 wins and 8 points from 14 matches in the league stage.