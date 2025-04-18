English

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI secured 4-wicket win over SRH?

sports Apr 18 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:ANI
English

Mumbai Indians register 3rd win of the season

Mumbai Indians won the 3rd match of the season and 2nd at home with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.

Image credits: ANI
English

Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a slow start

After putting to bat first by MI, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggled to get going as they posted a total of 29/0 after 4 overs.

Image credits: ANI
English

Abhishek Sharma accelerate SRH’s innings

After a slow start, Abhishek Sharma accelerated SRH’s innings as he played a knock of 40 off 28 balls.

Image credits: Twitter/Sunrisers Hyderabad
English

Travis Head and Nitish Reddy fail to make impact

Travis Head (28) and Nitish Reddy (19) were clearly struggling to get going against MI bowlers as SRH were in a quest for a big finish.

Image credits: ANI
English

Heinrich Klaasen’s impactful innings

After SRH were at 113/4 after Nitish’s Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen accelerated the SRH’s ship with an innings of 37 off 28 balls before he was dismissed at 136/5.

Image credits: ANI
English

Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins’s partnership

Aniket Verma (18*) and Pat Cummins (8*) stitched a crucial unbeaten 26-run stand for the sixth wicket to help SRH post a total of 162/5.

Image credits: ANI
English

Will Jacks’s economical bowling

Will Jacks’ was the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians as he registered figures of 2/14 at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of 3 overs.

Image credits: ANI
English

Rohit Sharma off to a solid start in MI’s chase

Chasing a 163-run target, Rohit gave Mumbai Indians a much-needed start as he played a quick innings of 26 off 15 balls before he was dismissed.

Image credits: ANI
English

Ryan Rickelton survives dismissal

Ryan Rickelton was out on 23 but survived, thanks to blunder by Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps, which was given no ball. But, Rickelton was dismissed later for 31.

Image credits: ANI
English

Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav’s crucial partnership

After the wicket of Ryan Rickelton at 69/2 Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav (26) anchored the Mumbai Indians' run-chase with a 52-run stand until the latter's dismissal.

Image credits: ANI
English

Will Jacks’s all-round show

Apart from his economical bowling, Will Jacks contributed well with the bat in MI’s run-chase, scoring 36 off 26 balls.

Image credits: ANI
English

Hardik Pandya’s quickfire cameo

When MI needed 35 off 33 balls to win, Hardik Pandya played a quickfire cameo knock of 21 off 9 balls.

Image credits: ANI
English

Mumbai Indians lose 2 wickets in an over

Needing just 1 run off 18 balls to win, MI lost two wickets of Hardik Pandya (21) and Naman Dhir (0), both dismissed by Eshan Malinga in the 18th over.

Image credits: Twitter
English

Tilak Varma’s winning four

When MI needed 1 run off 12 balls to win, Tilak Varma (21*) hit a winning four to take the team past the finish line.

Image credits: ANI
English

Pat Cummins leads SRH bowling attack

Skipper Pat Cummins led SRH bowling with figures of 3/26 in four overs, while Eshan Malinga picked two scalps.

Image credits: ANI

Rohit Sharma: MI star batter's top 5 IPL knocks at Wankhede Stadium

Rice to Martinez: UCL team of the week after quarter finals second leg

Axar Patel net worth: DC skipper's career earnings and endorsements

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How DC defeated RR in Super Over?