IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How MI secured 4-wicket win over SRH?

Mumbai Indians won the 3rd match of the season and 2nd at home with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium.
After putting to bat first by MI, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggled to get going as they posted a total of 29/0 after 4 overs.
After a slow start, Abhishek Sharma accelerated SRH’s innings as he played a knock of 40 off 28 balls.
Travis Head (28) and Nitish Reddy (19) were clearly struggling to get going against MI bowlers as SRH were in a quest for a big finish.
After SRH were at 113/4 after Nitish’s Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen accelerated the SRH’s ship with an innings of 37 off 28 balls before he was dismissed at 136/5.
Aniket Verma (18*) and Pat Cummins (8*) stitched a crucial unbeaten 26-run stand for the sixth wicket to help SRH post a total of 162/5.
Will Jacks’ was the most economical bowler for Mumbai Indians as he registered figures of 2/14 at an economy rate of 4.70 in his spell of 3 overs.
Chasing a 163-run target, Rohit gave Mumbai Indians a much-needed start as he played a quick innings of 26 off 15 balls before he was dismissed.
Ryan Rickelton was out on 23 but survived, thanks to blunder by Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps, which was given no ball. But, Rickelton was dismissed later for 31.
After the wicket of Ryan Rickelton at 69/2 Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav (26) anchored the Mumbai Indians' run-chase with a 52-run stand until the latter's dismissal.
Apart from his economical bowling, Will Jacks contributed well with the bat in MI’s run-chase, scoring 36 off 26 balls.
When MI needed 35 off 33 balls to win, Hardik Pandya played a quickfire cameo knock of 21 off 9 balls.
Needing just 1 run off 18 balls to win, MI lost two wickets of Hardik Pandya (21) and Naman Dhir (0), both dismissed by Eshan Malinga in the 18th over.
When MI needed 1 run off 12 balls to win, Tilak Varma (21*) hit a winning four to take the team past the finish line.
Skipper Pat Cummins led SRH bowling with figures of 3/26 in four overs, while Eshan Malinga picked two scalps.
