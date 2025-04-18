Gujarat Titans have signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to replace the injured Glenn Phillips for the remaining season of the IPL 2025. Phillips sustained a groin injury during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad,

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday announced the roping in of Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for an injured New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

A media statement issued by the league announced the same to everyone, saying, “Gujarat Titans (GT) have picked Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Glenn Phillips for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.”

Phillips returned to New Zealand after a groin injury he sustained during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 6.

The injury happened during Prasidh Krishna's over when Ishan Kishan pushed a short ball to the point for a single. Glenn Phillips gave it his all and tried everything to stop the run. The batsmen successfully completed the run, but Phillips suffered an injury. He was taken off the field with the medical team a few minutes later.

Glenn Phillips ruled out before playing IPL 2025

Philips is yet to feature for GT in IPL 2025. He is one of the best fielders, and GT used his services against SRH. He showcased his fielding skills during the 2025 Champions Trophy and was the best fielder at the ICC event.

Phillips joined GT for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. Glenn has played eight IPL matches for two different teams, SRH and RR. He has made 65 runs in eight matches with a best of 25.

Dasun Shanaka's career

Shanaka, an all-rounder, has scored 1456 runs in 102 T20Is for Sri Lanka, at an average of 19.67 and five half-centuries, along with 33 T20I wickets to his name.

He has also played 71 ODIs and 6 Tests for Sri Lanka. In his ODI career, Shanaka has scored 1,299 runs at an average of 22.39, with two centuries and four fifties in 63 innings, and has taken 27 wickets at an average of 37.00. In six Tests, he has made 140 runs in 12 innings at an average of 14.00 and one half-century in 12 innings while also picking 13 scalps at an average of 33.15, with best figures of 3/46. He is the 2022 Asia Cup-winning skipper for Sri Lanka.

Shanaka is also a reputed name in the T20 league circuit, with 4,449 runs in 243 matches and 222 innings to his name, at an average of 26.17, with three centuries and 16 fifties. He has also picked up 91 scalps at an average of 25.29, with best figures of 4/16.

He was previously part of GT in 2023 and played 3 matches, scoring 10 minutes. The all-rounder will join GT for Rs 75 Lakh.