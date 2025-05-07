Hardik Pandya and Ashish Nehra received fines for slow over-rate and breaching IPL Code of Conduct respectively. GT secured a thrilling last-ball victory against MI despite rain interruptions, ending MI's six-match winning streak.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between his side and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

The official website of the league issued a media statement announcing the same. It is his team's second offence under the league's Code of Conduct, relating to over-rate offences, and he has been fined Rs 24 lakhs.

"Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Match No. 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. As it was his team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player and the concussion substitute, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

Ashish Nehra receives fine and one demerit point

Ashish Nehra, Head Coach, Gujarat Titans, has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 - which pertains to the conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game - and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

How GT pulled off thrilling victory against MI?

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. A 71-run stand between Will Jacks (53 in 35 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 in 24 balls, with five fours) was the highlight as wickets fell regularly, restricting MI to 155/8 in their 20 overs.

Sai Kishore (2/34) was the pick of the bowlers for GT, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee took a wicket each.

The run-chase was a rollercoaster ride for both teams. GT did lose Sai Sudharsan early, but a 72-run stand between skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 46 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (30 in 27 balls, with three fours and a six) marked their comeback in the game.

In the 14th over, with GT 107/2, a rain break was taken with GT ahead as per the DLS Method. After the break, Jasprit Bumrah (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/22) brought MI back in the game, collapsing GT to 132/6 in 18 overs at the start of another rain break. This time, GT was behind.

When the game finally resumed, the revised target was 147 runs with one more over left. Rahul Tewatia (11*) and Gerald Coetzee (12) single-handedly finished the job for GT, earning them a win by three wickets on a last-ball thriller.

GT is at the top with eight wins, three losses and 16 points, while MI sits at fourth with seven wins and five losses, giving them 14 points. Their six-match win streak is finally broken.

Gill was given the 'Player of the Match' award.