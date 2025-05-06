Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene explained the tactical reasons behind using Rohit Sharma as an impact player in IPL 2025. Ex-MI skipper has been playing as an impact substitute and restricting his limited appearances on the field.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has revealed the reason for the team using their veteran opener Rohit Sharma as an impact player in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rohit Sharma has limited his appearances on the field and often comes as an impact player rather than being part of the playing XI from the start whenever Mumbai Indians bowled first in the match. The 36-year-old has been in brilliant form in the last few matches after he endured a dismal run of form in the first six outings, where he scored just 82 runs at an average of 13. Thereafter, Rohit smashed three fifties in the next four outings.

However, the talking point has been Mumbai Indians’ decision to use Rohit Sharma as an impact player in the IPL 2025, given that he is not only one of the most experienced campaigners but also a former captain of the team who has traditionally led from the front in every playing XI without an exception.

Mahela Jayawardene on MI using Rohit as an impact player

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the clash against Gujarat Titans, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that it was a tactical move by the management to use Rohit Sharma as an impact substitute while keeping in mind the team’s composition, requiring players who could bowl and bring speed in the field. He further revealed that Rohit is carrying a slight niggle and MI did not want to push him hard.

“No, it wasn’t planned from the beginning. Ro was on the field in a few games, but the team composition required players, most of the guys are doing dual roles. Most of them are bowling. At the same time, some of the venues need boundary runners,” Jayawardene said.

“And Rohit was also nursing a niggle from the Champions Trophy. So we wanted to make sure that we don’t push him too hard. And we have managed that while batting is the most important thing,” he added.

Rohit Sharma’s form was under heavy scrutiny after he failed to make an impact in the first six matches before turning his game around in the last four outings. He stepped up for Mumbai Indians when the five-time IPL champions were on the verge of early knockout before making a comeback with six successive wins.

Rohit Sharma is currently the third-leading run-getter for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025, amassing 293 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 155.02 in 10 matches.

Jayawardene underlines Rohit’s role in the team

Further speaking about Rohit Sharma’s role in the team after using him as an impact substitute, MI head coach stated that the veteran batter communicates with the team from the dugout and keeps giving his inputs during the strategic timeouts. He added that MI wanted to ensure that there are bowling options on the field.

“He’s contributed tremendously whether he’s on the field or not. If you’ve seen, he’s always browning the dugout or he goes in during timeouts. And there’s a lot of communication happening. So actively involved,” Jayawardene said.

“But it’s just overall planning for us to make sure that we have all the bowling options that we need on the field. And we have a lot of senior heads as well. Most likely to be taken out would be (either a Surya or a Tilak or someone like that, a domestic batter. So it’s a hard choice for me. But it’s a good headache to have,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are currently sitting at the third spot on the points table with seven wins and four losses while accumulating 14 points from 10 matches. Hardik Pandya-led will look to maintain their winning streak when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.