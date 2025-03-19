IPL 2025: Not Hardik Pandya, but Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in opening clash against CSK; here's why

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the five-time IPL champions in their opening match of the IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium on Sunday, March 23.

After having a disappointing IPL season last year, Mumbai Indians will be looking to turn things around this time as they quest for a record-breaking sixth IPL title. However, there will be a change in captaincy in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings as Hardik Pandya will not feature in the match due to 1-game ban imposed on him by the BCCI for an excessive penalty for maintaining slow over-rate in the last season of the IPL.

In Mumbai Indians’ final league stage match against Lucknow Super Giants last year, Hardik Pandya was penalized for maintaining slow over-rate and handed him a one-game ban. Therefore, Mumbai Indians’ regular captain will miss the team’s tournament opener and will resume his captaincy duties from the second match of the MI’s campaign. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that they have been officially communicated about the one-match ban on Hardik Pandya from IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya confirms Suryakumar Yadav as MI’s captain for first match

Hardik Pandya confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will be leading Mumbai Indians in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings. Speaking at the pre-season press conference in Mumbai, the all-rounder stated that Suryakumar is the right person to lead Mumbai Indians, given that he is the captain of Team India in T20Is.

“Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20I captain. So, it is ideal for him to lead the MI team in my absence in the first game against CSK," Hardik said,

Suryakumar Yadav was the only captaincy option for Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya’s absence, as Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of first few matches due to back injury, while Rohit Sharma is no longer willing to take up captaincy after he was replaced with Hardik Pandya by Mumbai Indians management ahead of IPL 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav has been with Mumbai Indians since 2018 and played a pivotal role in the team’s success over the last seven seasons, including title winning campaigns in 2019 and 2020. This will not be the first time Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He led the five-time IPL champions in the absence of Rohit Sharma for a one match against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023, which MI won by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur

