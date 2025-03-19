IPL 2025: RR coach Rahul Dravid spotted using electric wheelchair during team's practice session (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid was spotted using an electric wheelchair during the team’s practice session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, March 17.

Rahul Dravid injured his left calf muscle while playing club cricket with his son Samit Dravid for Vijaya Cricket Club against Jayanagar Cricketers in the semifinal of the Karnataka State Cricket Association Division 1 tournament. There was uncertainty about the former India coach joining the Rajasthan Royals anytime soon. However, Dravid joined the RR camp ahead of the IPL 2025 by wearing a cast on his left leg,

Recently, a video went viral on social media, where Rahul Dravid was spotted using the electric wheelchair as he cannot walk due to an injury and moved around with it on the field while having a closer look at the pitch during the Rajasthan Royals’ practice session in Jaipur. This showcases his dedication to the team's preparations despite his injury, ensuring he remains actively engaged in strategizing and mentoring the players ahead of the IPL 2025.

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals, replacing Kumar Sangakkara, who was promoted to the position of Director of Cricket Operations. Dravid took up coaching duties at Rajasthan Royals just a few months after his coaching stint with Team India came to an end after the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup triumph last year.

Dravid returned to Rajasthan Royals after a gap of 12 years. He played for Jaipur-based IPL team for three seasons between 2011 and 2013 runs and scored 1276 runs, including seven fifties, at an average of 29.67 in 46 matches.

Can Rahul Dravid guide RR to an IPL title for the first time in 17 years?

Rajasthan Royals coach Rahul Dravid has teamed up with captain Sanju Samson to strategize a strong campaign in IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 under late Shane Warne’s captaincy. Since then, the Jaipur-based team failed to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals reached the final of the IPL 2022, but fell short of winning the elusive title for the second time after losing to Gujarat Titans, who won the maiden title in their debut season. In the last IPL season, the Sanju Samson-led side qualified for the playoffs, where they defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator before losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

With Rahul Dravid at the helm as the head coach and Sanju Samson being retained as the captain, Rajasthan Royals will look to turn their tables around in their quest for a second IPL title.

