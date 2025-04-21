Rohit Sharma's match-winning 76 against CSK earned him his 20th Player of the Match award, surpassing Virat Kohli. This performance also made him the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history.

Following his match-winning knock against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauded opener Rohit Sharma's mindset following a lean patch in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Rohit played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 45 balls, featuring six maximums and four boundaries at a strike rate of 168.89.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on the right-hand batter's innings, Mahela Jayawardene said, "I think for a guy with that kind of experience, you literally leave them be and have those positive conversations. Polly and I had conversations with him, and he was quite okay about everything."

"He knew what he needed to do. He worked on his timing and got through the first 3-4 overs. He had a couple of shots which probably mistimed a little bit, but that's how the game goes. Once he comes off that, we know that he's going to change the game & the momentum. The intent was there from Day one, even though he was failing. So, it was good for us that he was trying to play for the team. He's been playing this tempo for a while, and he understands himself," the head coach added.

Rohit Sharma gets 20th POTM award

During this game, Rohit Sharma surpassed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stalwart batter Virat Kohli on Sunday to become the player with the most 'Player of the Match' (POTM) awards in the history of the IPL so far.

With this, the right-hand batter went on to win his 20th Player of the Match award in his 264th innings. On the other hand, Kohli has 19 POTM awards in his 260 games so far.

After scoring 76 runs, Rohit Sharma also surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become the second-highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has now scored 6,786 runs.

Rohit Sharma in IPL career

Rohit has now scored 158 runs in seven innings this season at an average of 26.33, with a strike rate of 154.90, with a fifty to his name.

In 264 IPL matches and 259 innings, Rohit, who has represented Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in his career, has scored 6,786 runs at an average of 29.63 and a strike rate of 131.61. He has scored two centuries and 44 fifties. His best score is 109*. He has outdone Shikhar, who had made 6,769 runs in 222 IPL matches at an average of 35.25, the strike rate of over 127, with two centuries and 51 fifties and best score of 106*.