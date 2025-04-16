Punjab Kings scripted historic feat in the IPL history with a thrilling victory over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur. PBKS defended their 111-run total by bundling out KKR for mere 95 runs.

Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling 16-run win over the defending Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 15.

After being bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs, with only openers Prabhsimran Singh (30) and Priyansh Arya (22) scoring above 20 runs, Punjab Kings successfully managed to defend their total. Kolkata Knight Riders were set a target of mere 112 runs by the hosts. The disciplined bowling by Punjab Kings managed to bundle out the defending champions for 95 in 15.1 overs. The visitors suffered a major batting collapse after their skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal, reduced from 62/3 to 95 all-out, losing seven wickets in just 33 runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal led the Punjab Kings’ bowling attack as he registered figures of 4/28 at an economy rate of 7 in four overs. After failing to deliver his best in the first five matches of the season, Chahal stepped up for the side when it mattered the most, triggering collapse in the KKR’s middle-order. His effort was complemented by Marco Jansen who picked 3 wickets while conceding just 17 runs in 3.1 overs. He picked the final wicket of Andre Russell to seal the victory for PBKS.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, and Xavier Bartlett too contributed to Punjab Kings’ bowling by taking a wicket each.

Punjab Kings script history

With a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings scripted a historic feat in the IPL. Shreyas Iyer-led team successfully defended the lowest total in the history of Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings surpassed the previous record held by Chennai Super Kings, who had defended 116 against the same team in 2009. Interestingly, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) had also once held the record for the lowest successful total defense, 119 against Mumbai Indians in April 2009. Now, they have reclaimed that milestone under their new identity and in their new home ground.

Punjab Kings are only one of the three teams alongside Chenna Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to defend the total below 120 runs. Additionally, Punjab Kings hold the record for the highest successful run-chase, chasing down 262-run target with 8 balls to spare, making them the only franchise to successfully defend the lowest and chase down the highest total in the history of IPL.

Ajinkya Rahane disappointed with KKR’s batting

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed his disappointment over the team’s poor show with the bat. Speaking after the match, Rahane stated that he would take all the blame for his wrong shot selection and KKR’s batting collapse. Though KKR skipper was unhappy with the team’s batting performance, Rahane lauded the bowling unit for bundling out Punjab Kings for a modest total.

“Nothing to explain, we all saw what happened there. Pretty disappointed with the effort. I'll take the blame, I played the wrong shot, although it was missing.” Rahane said.

“We batted really badly as a batting unit, we take full responsibility. Bowlers did really well on this surface, restricting a strong Punjab batting lineup to 111. As an individual, you still have to be confident and positive.

“We were reckless and should take full responsibility. At the moment, there are too many things going in my head. It was an easy chase for us.” he added.

Shreyas Iyer explains how PBKS managed to defend their total

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed his emotions after the thrilling win, while crediting his trust in teammates like Yuzvendra Chahal and the team’s aggressive wicket. He reflects on a crucial phase where quick wickets shifted the momentum towards Punjab Kings and highlighted how he set an aggressive field against KKR batters when Chahal was bowling.

“It is hard to express in words. I was just backing my instincts. I saw the ball turn a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing a bit. We needed to be attacking and the right players were in the right places. It is tough to talk right now and such wins make it special.” Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.

“Two wickets in two overs that gave us that kind of momentum and the two batters came in and took the momentum towards them. When we saw Yuzi come in and turn the ball, our hopes and expectations were higher and I wanted the field to be attacking and right in front of their face so that they would make mistakes and the tide turned towards us.” he added.