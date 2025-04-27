LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflected on his team's inconsistent performances after defeat to MI at Wankhede Stadium. He also spoke about his poor run of form in the ongoing IPL season, aggregating just 110 runs in 10.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant on Sunday said that bowling first was the right decision for the team against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pant acknowledged that the bowlers didn't perform well but credited the other team for their good cricket.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Pant said, "We feel as a team it was the right decision for us (to bowl first), because most of the time we back our batting. Yes, bowlers, we want to give the best conditions for them, but today wasn't our day. The other team is playing good cricket, you've got to give credit to them instead of just looking to question yourself. As a team, the dip is there but we can figure it out because we have a break at the right time."

Rishabh Pant not thinking about his poor form

Pant said he's keeping things simple and not overthinking about his poor run.

"Keeping it very simple, not thinking about it too much (talking about his poor run). In a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player - that's not something you want to do. When the team is doing well, you've got to think about that. It's a team game. Everytime if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess," Pant said.

How LSG lost to MI?

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant four-wicket haul, along with Trent Boult's three-wicket performance, helped Mumbai Indians (MI) secure their fifth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 55 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI posted a total of 215/7 in 20 overs, thanks to impactful fifties from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54). While chasing, MI bowled out LSG for 161.