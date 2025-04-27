Image Credit : ANI

Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah displayed brilliant bowling performance as the side secured fifth win on the trot in the IPL 2025 with a 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.

After posting a total of 215/7, thanks to fifties by Ryan Rickleton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54), MI bundled out LSG for 161 in 20 overs. Bumrah led the hosts’ bowling attack with figures of 4/22 at an economy rate of 5.50 in his spell of four overs. Trent Boult (3/20) and Will Jacks (2/18) too significantly contributed to Mumbai Indians’ bowling as the sixth win of the season moved them to second spot on the points table with 12 points.

The talking point from the match is Jasprit Bumrah’s finding his rhythm with his fiery spell, signalling a positive message to MI’s management, who were a bit concerned about his form after returning to injury. The question is will Bumrah be MI’s trump card in their quest for the record-breaking sixth IPL title?