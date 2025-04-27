Jasprit Bumrah's magic stumps LSG: Will pacer be MI's trump card in IPL title charge?
Jasprit Bumrah's return to form has boosted Mumbai Indians' chances in IPL 2025. His fiery spell against Lucknow Super Giants, taking 4/22, emphasizes his importance to MI's title aspirations after recovering from injury.
Is Jasprit Bumrah a key in MI's title charge?
Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah displayed brilliant bowling performance as the side secured fifth win on the trot in the IPL 2025 with a 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27.
After posting a total of 215/7, thanks to fifties by Ryan Rickleton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54), MI bundled out LSG for 161 in 20 overs. Bumrah led the hosts’ bowling attack with figures of 4/22 at an economy rate of 5.50 in his spell of four overs. Trent Boult (3/20) and Will Jacks (2/18) too significantly contributed to Mumbai Indians’ bowling as the sixth win of the season moved them to second spot on the points table with 12 points.
The talking point from the match is Jasprit Bumrah’s finding his rhythm with his fiery spell, signalling a positive message to MI’s management, who were a bit concerned about his form after returning to injury. The question is will Bumrah be MI’s trump card in their quest for the record-breaking sixth IPL title?
Injury setback and return
Jasprit Bumrah suffered an injury on his back in the first innings of the Sydney Test and did not come out to bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for Team India as they lost the five-match Test series to Australia. Bumrah was on the sidelines for four months, which led to missing out on the Champions Trophy 2025.
The 31-year-old missed the first few matches of Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 as he was undergoing rehabilitation and recovery at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before getting clearance from BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to play in the ongoing IPL season. It was a carefully monitored return to action for Bumrah as the BCCI did not want to risk his aggravating injury ahead of a packed international calendar this year.
Mumbai Indians struggled in Bumrah’s absence
Jasprit Bumrah’s absence was felt in the Mumbai Indians’ camp as the five-time IPL champions lost three matches in their first four outings. In absence of Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have been tasked with sharing the new-ball. Boult has been impactful with his ability to take occasional wickets and restrict the opposition’s flow of runs, but Chahar has been expensive in the opening overs.
Bumrah’s absence left a void in MI’s bowling attack as they lacked a genuine fast bowler who could strike in the powerplay and death overs, resulting in mounting pressure on other bowlers. Before Bumrah joined the MI squad, the management tried Vignesh Puthur and Ashwin Kumar, who had impressive IPL debuts.
Bumrah finds his rhythm after injury-plagued return
On his comeback to competitive cricket in Mumbai Indians’ 5th match of the season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jasprit Bumrah struggled to make an impact as he went wicketless while conceding 29 runs in four overs. In the next four matches, the star pacer could pick only 5 wickets, but his performances showed signs of improvement.
In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Bumrah was at his lethal best as he picked four wickets for 22 runs, marking his return to his destructive best. With a match-winning spell, Jasprit Bumrah reminded everyone of his unrivaled ability to turn the game on its head, as Mumbai Indians continued their winning streak with an aim of clinching their sixth IPL title.
Bumrah’s impact on Mumbai’s title push
Jasprit Bumrah’s return to form has injected new life into Mumbai Indians’ campaign in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. As Mumbai Indians aim for their sixth IPL title, Bumrah’s experience and lethal pace make him a pivotal figure in the bowling attack, providing balance and firepower in order to tackle the best teams in the competition.
However, it is important for Bumrah to carry on his form and stay injury-free to be a key contributor to MI's remaining matches in the league of the ongoing season. If Jasprit Bumrah can continue with his rhythm following a match-winning spell against Lucknow Super Giants, he can be instrumental in the quest for the IPL title. Bumrah had his best IPL season when Mumbai Indians won their 5th IPL title in 2020, picking 27 wickets, including 2 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 14.96 and an economy rate of 6.73.