Ram temple construction to be completed by April 2025: Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra

Ayodhya: Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Monday reviewed the construction work of the Ram temple and said that the construction of the temple will be completed this year.

"The temple will be ready by 2025. The statue of Tulsidas has been installed, which will be vacated for the devotees to visit in the month of April. The task of planting Ramayana period plants related to Lord Ram in Shri Ram temple has been given to a committee which is doing research on the Ram temple and planting Ramayana period plants. Construction of the temple will also be completed in April," Nripendra Mishra said.

The Chairman of the Construction Committee of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, also offered prayers at Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi.

Earlier on March 8, Nripendra Misra said that the Holi festival will affect the construction of the Ram Temple complex and it is likely to be completed by around April 15.

"About 20,000 cubic feet of stone is yet to be laid in the temple. The construction of the temple will be completed by around April 15," Mishra told mediapersons.

"All of the statues in the temples that are outside or inside the rampart will be here by April 30, and almost all of them will be installed between March 25 and April 15," the Committee Chairman said.

In 2024, PM Modi performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

