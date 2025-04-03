user
IPL 2025: Good news for RCB fans as coach Andy Flower provides BIG update on Virat Kohli's finger injury

RCB head coach Andy Flower confirms Virat Kohli is fine after suffering a finger injury during the match against Gujarat Titans.

Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has provided an update on Virat Kohli’s finger injury, which he sustained during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 2.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of GT’s run chase when Kohli attempted to stop a boundary at deep mid-wicket. As he tried to field a drive from Sai Sudharsan, the ball slipped through his hands, causing him visible discomfort. The RCB physio attended to him immediately, but the star batter continued to field after receiving treatment. Following the match, Flower assured that Kohli was fine.

“Virat looks fine, he’s okay,” said Flower during the post-match press conference.

Kohli, however, had a forgettable outing with the bat, scoring just 7 off 6 balls before being dismissed by Arshad Khan. This was the first instance this season where the RCB opener failed to cross the 40-run mark. He attempted a pull shot but was caught at deep backward square leg.

RCB’s Struggles Continue Despite Late Resurgence

RCB’s batting lineup faltered early, with Phil Salt (14 off 13), Devdutt Padikkal (4 off 3), and Rajat Patidar (12 off 12) departing cheaply. The team was left struggling at 42/4 in 6.2 overs. Jitesh Sharma (33 off 21) and Liam Livingstone (54 off 40) steadied the innings with a crucial 52-run partnership off 38 balls, while Tim David provided a late flourish with a quick 32 off 18 balls.

However, Mohammed Siraj’s stellar bowling performance (3/19 in four overs) restricted RCB’s total, allowing GT to comfortably chase down the target in 17.5 overs. Sai Sudharsan (49 off 36) and Jos Buttler (73* off 39) starred with the bat, securing GT’s victory by eight wickets.

With this result, RCB suffered their first defeat of the season, and they will now look to bounce back in their upcoming fixtures.

