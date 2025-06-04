Suryakumar Yadav (MI) won IPL 2023's Most Valuable Player award with 717 runs, becoming the first non-opener to score 700+ in a season. Sai Sudharsan (GT) earned the Emerging Player award, finishing with 759 runs, including a century and six fifties.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 came to a thrilling conclusion with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally ending their title drought and lifting the coveted trophy. For their historic win, RCB took home a massive cash prize of Rs 20 crore.

Their opponents in the final, Punjab Kings (PBKS), who also chased their maiden title, were awarded Rs 13 crore as runners-up—recognising their commendable campaign throughout the tournament.

Mumbai Indians' (MI) dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav was crowned the Most Valuable Player of the Season, while Gujarat Titans' (GT) consistent top-order star Sai Sudharsan was adjudged the Emerging Player of the Season following the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Prize pool breakdown:

The financial rewards this year extended beyond just the top two. Teams that reached the penultimate stages also received substantial sums:

Third Place (Qualifier Winner): Rs 7 crore

Fourth Place (Eliminator Winner): Rs 6 crore

Individual brilliance rewarded:

Standout performers of IPL 2025 were celebrated with individual awards and cash prizes:

Orange Cap (Most Runs): Sai Sudarshan – 759 runs in 15 matches (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap (Most Wickets): Prasidh Krishna – 25 wickets in 15 matches (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudarshan (Prize: Rs 20 lakh)

Most Valuable Player: Suryakumar Yadav (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Super Striker of the Season (Most Sixes): Nicholas Pooran (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Game Changer of the Season: (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Perfect Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (Prize: Rs 10 lakh)

Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings

Best Pitch and Ground Award: Delhi (DDCA)

IPL 2025 Final match accolades:

Player of the Final: Krunal Pandya

Striker of the Final: Jitesh Sharma

Dot Balls King of the Final: Mohammed Siraj

Punjab misfired in its attempt to gun down Bengaluru's 191-run target and, in the end, stood one hit away from turning its sorrow into euphoria. Krunal Pandya bamboozled Punjab batters with his spin, while Josh Hazlewood added the finishing touches with his searing pace to cap off an impressive outing with the ball.

After the final, India's T20I captain, Suryakumar, was named the Most Valuable Player of the Season after he enjoyed a stellar season with the bat. He ended the tournament with 717 runs in 16 fixtures with five fifties at an average of 65.18. In his splendid season, the 34-year-old star became the first non-opener to have a 700-run Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Meanwhile, Sudharsan brushed off competition from Priyansh Arya, Noor Ahmad, and other youngsters and walked away with the prized accolade. The 23-year-old southpaw, who enjoyed a rich vein of form, blazed his way to the Orange Cap.

In his stellar season, Sudharsan pulled the curtains down on his season as the top run-getter of the 18th season of the cash-rich league. He carved out 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a strike rate of 156.17, a century and six fifties.

His best score was 108*. His side's journey came to an end with a loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the eliminator. His compatriot Prasidh Krishna spearheaded the pace attack and clinched the Purple Cap with 25 scalps in 15 matches at an average of 19.52, best figures of 4/41.