Shubman Gill praised the Indian Armed Forces after Gujarat Titans' victory over Delhi Capitals. His partnership with Sai Sudharsan secured their playoff spot following the IPL's resumption after a temporary suspension.

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their role in the successful resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a temporary suspension due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

A dominant partnership between Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped GT secure a 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, securing the playoff spot.

After the match, Gill took to Instagram to hail the Indian Armed Forces, saying, 'Cricket returns, but the real heroes never left their post. Heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces. Jai Hind."



The IPL 2025 was temporarily suspended on May 9 due to tensions between India and Pakistan and on Saturday, a clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) marked the resumption of the tournament. However, the match at Bengaluru was washed out due to rain.

During the match, in his 205-run stand with Sudharsan, Gill smashed a dazzling 93* in 53 balls, with three fours and seven sixes, at a strike rate of over 175.

Gill is in second place in the Orange Cap race, with 601 runs in 12 innings at an average of 60.10, a strike rate of 155.69, with six fifties and the best score of 93*.

How DC defeated GT

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to field first.

After DC lost Faf Du Plessis early, a 90-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 in 19 balls, with a four and three sixes) and cameos from skipper Axar Patel (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (21* in 10 balls, with two sixes) helped DC reach 199/3.

Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan each got a wicket.

However, DC's bowling struggled against ultra-consistent Shubman Gill (93* in 53 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (108* in just 61 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes).

They put on a dominant 205 run partnership, helping GT win with an over left. Sai was given the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, GT have made it to the playoffs, with nine wins and three losses, giving them 18 points. DC is in the fifth spot, with six wins and five losses. One of their matches ended in a no result. They have 13 points.

