Shubman Gill: GT skipper's top 5 IPL knocks vs DC

Shubman Gill has a decent record against Delhi Capitals, amassing 393 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 26.20 in 15 matches.
While the Gujarat Titans skipper has a decent record against Delhi Capitals, let’s take a look at top 5 knocks against the opponent.
Shubman Gill played a brilliant innings of 84 off 46 balls in Gujarat Titans’ thrilling 14-run win over Delhi Capitals in Pune.
Gill played a good knock of 65 off 39 balls, but his effort went in as KKR failed to defend their 178-run target as DC chased 179-run target in 18.5 overs.
Gill struggled against Delhi Capitals bowling attack, scoring 46 off 46 balls, but it was crucial innings in KKR’s three-wicket win in Qualifier 2 in Sharjah.
Shubman Gill played a moderate innings of 43 off 38 balls as KKR lost the match by seven wickets against DC in Ahmedabad.
