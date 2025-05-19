Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Kolkata Knight Riders for not giving Shreyas Iyer enough credit for their 2024 IPL win. Gavaskar highlights Iyer's leadership in Punjab Kings' playoff qualification, contrasting it with KKR's decision to release him.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar once again slammed Kolkata Knight Riders after their former skipper Shreyas Iyer guided Punjab Kings to the playoffs of the ongoing IPL season.

Shreyas Iyer is playing a pivotal role in changing the fortunes of Punjab Kings, who are yet to win an IPL title. Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) endured disappointing campaigns in the previous IPL seasons, failing to qualify for the playoffs in the last 10 editions of the tournament. However, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership and consistent performance with the bat, Punjab Kings turned a corner in IPL 2025, securing a long awaited playoff berth and reigniting hopes of a maiden IPL title.

Punjab Kings secured their IPL playoff berth for the first time in 11 years after defeating Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur and Gujarat Titans’ victory over Delhi Capitals in New Delhi.

Sunil Gavaskar targets KKR and Gambhir

Speaking on Star Sports after Punjab Kings’ win over Rajasthan Royals, Sunil Gavaskar took a swipe at Kolkata Knight Riders for hot giving Shreyas Iyer a due credit despite leading the side to IPL triumph in 2024. Also, the former India skipper took an indirect at Gautam Gambhir, stating that credit should be given to the captain and not someone sitting in the dugout.

"He didn't get the credit for the IPL victory last season. All the plaudits were given to someone else. It's the captain who plays a major role in what's happening in the middle and not someone sitting in the dugout.” Gavaskar said.

“See, this year he's getting fair credit. No one is giving all the credit to Ricky Ponting," he added.

Gautam Gambhir was the mentor when Kolkata Knight Riders won their third title in the last IPL season. However, many experts and fans felt that the spotlight was disproportionately placed on Gambhir’s strategic influence, overshadowing the on-field leadership and performances of captain Shreyas Iyer, who played a crucial role in KKR's title run.

Despite leading KKR to IPL title triumph, Shreyas Iyer was shockingly released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025. It was reported that money factor played a role in KKR’s decision to release their winning captain. At the IPL 2025 Auction, Iyer was acquired by Punjab Kings for a whopping INR 26.75 crore, making him the second most expensive IPL player.

A season to remember for Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is having an incredible turnaround after a year he was snubbed from the BCCI central contract. Iyer made his international comeback in the ODI series against England, where he amassed 181 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 60.33 and an impressive strike rate of 123.13 in three matches.

The 30-year-old played a pivotal role in India’s win at the Champions Trophy, where they defeated New Zealand in the final to take home the title after 12 years. Iyer was the highest run-getter for India and overall, the second in the tournament, amassing 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average 48.60 in five matches. Amid the IPL 2025, Iyer regained his central contract.

Now, Shreyas Iyer is aiming to lead Punjab Kings to their maiden IPL title. In IPL 2025, Iyer has amassed 435 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 48.33 and a strike rate of 174.70 in 12 matches.