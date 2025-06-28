Shimron Hetmyer’s unbeaten 97 off 40 balls powered Seattle Orcas to a thrilling last-ball win over MI New York in MLC 2025. Chasing 238, Hetmyer sealed a 3-wicket victory with a final-ball six, snapping the Orcas’ 10-match losing streak in style.

Seattle Orcas’ middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer emerged as the star performer in the Major League Cricket 2025 against MI New York at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Friday, June 27.

Seattle Orcas clinched a thrilling three-wicket win over the defending champions, MI New York. With a mammoth target of 238, Seattle chased it down on the last ball of the final over. Shimron Hetmyer led the run chase with a blistering unbeaten knock of 97 off 40 balls at an impressive strike rate of 97 off 40 balls 242.50. Apart from Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers (37), Shikander Raza (30), and Heinrich Klaasen (28) also contributed significantly to Seattle’s batting.

For MI New York, Trent Boult led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 3/31 in four overs. Delano Potgieter picked up two wickets but conceded 46 runs in three overs, while Ehsan Adil and Rushil Ugarkar took a scalp each.

Shimron Hetmyer pulls off victory for Seattle in style

Shimron Hetmyer showcased his explosiveness with his bat, leaving the MI New York bowling attack clueless. The southpaw walked in to bat after Kyle Mayers’ dismissal at 107/4 and unleashed his brutal assault on New York’s bowlers with his aggressive strokeplay, hammering the boundaries and sixes at will to keep the chase alive for Seattle Orcas.

Seattle Orcas’ equation boiled down to 9 runs off 6 balls to win, and MI New York skipper Nicholas Pooran brought Kieron Pollard into attack to defend those runs in the final over. Pollard bowled just one over before bowling the final over. In the first five deliveries, Pollard managed to hold his nerve as he conceded just 3 runs.

However, with 6 runs off the final delivery, Hetmyer held his composure and launched Pollard’s slower ball over a fine leg for a towering six. Sealing a dramatic six-wicket win for Seattle.

Scroll to load tweet…

After chasing down a 238-run target, Seattle Orcas achieved the feat for the most successful run chase in the history of Major League Cricket, thanks to Shimron Hetmyer’s sensational unbeaten 97 and his last-ball six that sealed the thrilling win in style.

Seattle Orcas ends 10-match losing streak

The win against MI New York was crucial for Seattle Orcas as they successfully ended their 10-match losing streak in the Major Cricket League. Seattle’s winless run in the tournament began last season, when they suffered five successive defeats and finished at the bottom of the points table with a win and six losses while accumulating just two points.

In the ongoing season of the MLC, Seattle Orcas did not have an ideal start as they lost their first matches, extending their winless streak to 10 matches before finally turning things around with a morale-boosting victory against MI New York.

Seattle Orcas are currently in fifth spit on the points table with a win and five losses while earning two points. Meanwhile, the defending champions, MI New Yor,k have had a disappointing campaign thus far, losing five matches in six outings.