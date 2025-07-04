Image Credit : Getty

All England Club, the main organizer of the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam, has set an unprecedented benchmark by fully replacing human line judges with AI-powered systems, becoming the first Major event to rely on technology for line calls. Wimbledon moved on from line judges, who wore blue-and-white striped shirts and white bottoms, retiring the iconic visual tradition that was part of the tournament’s tradition for 148 years.

The AI-powered system, integrated with Hawk-Eye technology, will come into play during tight calls, when real-time tracking and accuracy are crucial to determining whether the ball clipped the line or out, allowing players to quickly move to the next point without delays.

Wimbledon replaced 30-year line judges with AI.



It’s not about fairness — it’s about efficiency.



If your value can’t be quantified, it won’t survive scale.



Finance, content, tennis. All the same game. pic.twitter.com/O5oHSahnMj — 0xLloyd (@Lloydsnipes) July 1, 2025

However, the challenging system, where the players previously could contest the line call, has been discontinued, which sparked massive criticism from a section of tennis fans, deeming it unfair.