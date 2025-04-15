CSK batter Shivam spoke on his team's ending 5-match losing streak with a crucial victory over LSG, while also emphasizing the importance of adapting according to the situation and taking positives from the win.

Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Shivam Dube spoke about the importance of staying in the game even after losing wickets, especially when your team has already lost a few games in a row.

"This means a lot, losing 5 games in a row that is not CSK, our bowlers bowled really well and today I had wanted to stay till the end and I had this thought that I wanted to finish the game and I felt this is the time to take the game very deep after losing few wickets in the middle," Shivam Dube said in the post-match presentation.

Dube on playing according to situation

Dube highlighted the importance of adapting your game plan to the situation. He decided to focus on taking the game deep rather than attacking because the bowlers were bowling well. He also emphasized the importance of learning from this game and carrying those positive aspects into the next one.

"It's not about the mindset, and it is about playing according to a situation, which is why instead of attacking, I felt taking the game deep was a better option. My plan was very simple, which was not to try and hit the ball very hard because the bowlers were executing very well. Taking positives from this game to the next game is very important," he added.

Dube and Dhoni's partnership ends CSK's losing streak

CSK brought an end to their lean patch as they stamped their authority with an invaluable five-wicket win against LSG in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

MS Dhoni's special and Shivam Dube's composed yet belligerent display in patches ended Chennai's five-match unbeaten streak.

Dhoni stayed unbeaten on 26 from 11 deliveries, with four boundaries and a six, while Dube struck 43* from 37 deliveries as CSK emerged triumphant in the final over with three balls to spare.