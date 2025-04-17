Delhi Capital's captain Axar Patel praised Mitchell Starc's execution under pressure, highlighting his crucial role in turning the match around. Starc's brilliant performance with the ball helped DC secure victory over RR in Super Over.

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Axar Patel credited Mitchell Starc's pinpoint execution in the final over for steering his side to a thrilling Super Over victory against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

The match went down to the wire, with Rajasthan Royals needing just nine runs from the final over to seal the win. However, Starc's brilliance under pressure saw him concede only eight runs, forcing the match into the first Super Over of this IPL season.

Reflecting on the tense finish, Axar said, "I was thinking (on thoughts before the last over), if Mitch can execute, we will be in this. He bowled almost 12 yorkers. That's why he is such an Australian legend. I guess he missed only one ball as far as execution was concerned. The field was changed, but he kept at it."

Axar Patel on DC's slow start to the innings

Delhi, who batted first in the match, they batted second in the Super Over, chased down the 12-run target set by RR in just four balls. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs handled the chase confidently, with Sandeep Sharma bowling the over for the Royals.

Speaking about Delhi's overall performance, Axar admitted the team had a slow start with the bat but built momentum in the middle overs.

"All is well that ends well. The way we started, the way the powerplay went--I thought we could have accelerated a bit more. We were talking to the batters during the first strategic time-out. They told us the wicket isn't easy when you come in. I asked them to keep up the intent. But we got momentum after the 12 or 13th over while batting," he said.

Axar Patel on DC's batters adapting to the conditions

He also explained the challenges posed by the wicket and how his team adapted to the conditions.

"The ball was gripping. It wasn't easy for the new batter. The set batter was finding it better. When the runs flow, the panic button sets in. I told myself and the troops after the strategic time-out in the bowling innings that the real game starts now," he added.

"Won't be easy in the middle overs. It won't be easy to hit fours and sixes. We will have to do something off the deck, as nothing will happen on its own. When the set batter gets out, it isn't easy for the new batters here. A couple of wickets go down, and the panic button gets pressed under pressure. The ball was gripping and not coming onto he bat," he said.

"This season, I had a cut during the Champions Trophy and wasn't finding it easy. You do get confidence when the team is winning. But as a captain, you do think of contributing. I tried to set examples. I batted and bowled well today, I feel," he noted.

He further emphasised the importance of team learning, saying, "It was vital to lose that one game. It helps us."