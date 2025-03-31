IPL 2025: DC batter Tristan Stubbs speaks on learning from mentor Kevin Pietersen after win over SRH

Read Full Article

Tristan Stubbs is trying his best to learn as much as he can from England legend and Delhi Capitals team mentor Kevin Pietersen by asking him many questions.

Stubbs added a spicy touch to Delhi's comfortable 164-run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League on Sunday.

The young South African batter came at the crease when DC lost its top order in a flurry. He offered stability alongside Abhishek Porel by timing his shot to perfection for strike rotation.

Stubbs on learning from Pietersen

Tristan Stubbs found the boundary thrice and finished DC's successful chase on an unbeaten 21 from 14 deliveries, with a handsome strike rate of 150.

As Stubbs continues to elevate his game, he has been trying to get the most out of Pietersen and learn as much as he can from him.

"I have tried my best, I am trying to learn as much as I can from him (Kevin Pietersen). I ask many questions," Stubbs said in the post-match presentation.

Stubbs's experience of playing on slow track

Stubbs shared his experience and felt the slow nature of the surface made it hard to bat on. During his time on the crease with Porel, their target was to keep it simple.

"It looked a little bit slow; it looked like it was spinning throughout the day, and the cutters were working. Didn't seem like it was the easiest to bat. We kept it simple, put the guys whoever they felt needed to be in the hot spots," he said.

Delhi Capitals unbeaten in IPL 2025

In the first innings, it was DC's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc who set the tempo of the game with his sizzling five-wicket haul. While pursuing the Sunrisers' total, Faf du Plessis's 50-run blitzkrieg and his 81-run opening partnership with Jake Fraser McGurk paved the way for DC's success.

Following their emphatic 7-wicket victory, DC is now level on points with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the second spot, separated by net run rate.

