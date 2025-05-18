KL Rahul’s unbeaten 112 off 65 vs GT powered DC to a strong total. It was his 5th IPL ton, putting him alongside Kohli, Gayle & Buttler. He also became the fastest Indian to 8000 T20 runs, marking a stellar milestone in his T20 career.

Delhi Capitals batter KL Rahul put up an incredible performance with his willow in the IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, May 18.

After being put to bat first by Gujarat Titans skipper, Delhi Capitals posted a solid total of 199/3 in 20 overs. KL Rahul was the star performer for the hosts as he played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 112 off 65 balls at an impressive strike rate of 172.31. His innings consisted of 14 fours and 4 sixes. The right-handed displayed attacking brand of cricket as he took on GT bowlers to the cleaners with his aggressive strokeplay and exceptional timings, anchoring the innings at the right time to ensure that the Capitals post a commanding total on the board.

Rahul formed a crucial 90-run partnership for the second wicket with Abhishek Porel (30) to lift DC from 16/1 to 106/2 and then formed a 45-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Axar Patel (25). The right-hand batter stitched an unbeaten 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (21 off 10 balls) to help DC post a solid total on the board.

KL Rahul joins Kohli, Buttler, and Gayle in elite list

With his brilliant century knock against Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul became the fourth batter after Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and Chris Gayle to score five centuries in the history of Indian Premier League. Rahul scored a first century for Delhi Capitals and registered his fifth IPL century, putting him in the elite list of batters with five or more centuries in the tournament.

Virat Kohli tops the chart with eight centuries, followed by Jos Buttler and Chirs Gayle with seven and six tons in the history of the tournament. Additionally, KL became the first player in IPL history to score hundreds for three different franchises—Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and now Delhi Capitals.

This was the third milestone KL Rahul unlocked in the ongoing IPL season. Earlier in the IPL 2025, Rahul achieved the feat of becoming the fastest batter to complete 5000 runs in the IPL, completing the milestone in 130 innings.

KL Rahul becomes the fastest Indian to complete 8000 T20 runs

KL Rahul has further solidified his reputation as one of the best batters in the T20 cricket as he completed 8000 runs in the history of the format. The 33-year-old became the fastest Indian batter to achieve this feat in T20 format, completing the milestone in 214 innings. Rahul overtook Virat Kohli’s record of 243 innings to 8000 runs.

Overall, KL Rahul is the second fastest batter to complete 8000 runs after Chris Gayle, who achieved this milestone in 213 matches in 2015. In his T20 career, KL Rahul has amassed 8079 runs, including seven centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 42.74 in 237 matches.

In his IPL career, KL Rahul has aggregated 5176 runs, including 5 centuries and 40 fifties, at an average of 46.63 and a strike rate of 135.78 in 143 matches. In the ongoing IPL season, the right-handed batter has amassed 483 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 61.63 and a strike rate of 148.05 in 11 matches.