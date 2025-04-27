Image Credit : Twitter

Delhi Capitals star KL Rahul is one of the most prolific batters in the history of Indian Premier League. Rahul is in an impressive form in the ongoing IPL 2025, amassing 323 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 64.60 and a strike rate of 153.80 in seven matches.

Rahul began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and went on to ply his trade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and now Delhi Capitals. Recently, the 33-year-old became the fastest player to complete 5000 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 130 innings. He surpassed David Warner’s previous record of 135 innings 5000-run mark in IPL.

As KL Rahul has established himself as one of the best batters in the IPL, the Karnataka-born batter had a defining moment of his career in the IPL 2016 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Lions.