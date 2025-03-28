user
user icon

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Gaikwad believes Virat Kohli's presence makes every match a clash to look forward to

CSK will play its second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. 

IPL 2025, CSk vs RCB: Gaikwad believes Virat Kohli's presence makes every match a clash to look forward to snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 7:49 AM IST

Ahead of clash with RCB, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his thoughts on playing the match and going up against Virat Kohli.

"Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now. And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He's been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to." Ruturaj Gaikwad told Jio Star.

CSK will play its second match of the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign against RCB at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 28. RCB showcased an impressive display in their initial match of the season, achieving a decisive victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, R. Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran. Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shreyas Gopal, Noor Ahmad.

RCB Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat snt

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat

NBA: Top 5 Defensive Plays of the 2024-25 Season That Changed Games

NBA: Top 5 Defensive Plays of the 2024-25 Season That Changed Games

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik excited for Southern Derby, confident in RCB's abilities ahead of clash snt

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik excited for Southern Derby, confident in RCB's abilities ahead of clash

Recent Stories

Kathua encounter: multiple policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report anr

Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon