IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik excited for Southern Derby, confident in RCB's abilities ahead of clash

Read Full Article

Speaking ahead of his side's high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has said he is extremely excited for the match after seeing his players and their approach during the practice sessions.

RCB Set to Face CSK in High-Stakes Southern Derby at Chepauk

In one of the biggest matches of the IPL season, five-time champions CSK and RCB, will meet in a Southern Derby at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

In their last match, RCB sent CSK packing out of the competition on the basis of net-run-rate and secured the playoffs spot after winning six matches on the bounce.

Both teams have played each other 33 times, with CSK winning 21, RCB winning just 11 and one match ending in no result. RCB has just one win at Chepauk Stadium, which dates back to the inaugural IPL back in 2008.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Fleming emphasizes even competition, believes Virat Kohli alone isn't RCB's strength

Karthik Reflects on Team's Excitement and Confidence for the Match

"I honestly feel that the way we are structuring our team, the way we are playing, and the way we intend to play makes this game very exciting for us. As a team, we are extremely excited and confident of our abilities," Karthik said, according to an RCB release.

"In the first few games, we showed glimpses of what we are capable of, and our goal is to keep raising the bar, regardless of the venue. It is still early in the tournament, and while past stats exist, this is a fresh group of players who are hungry and eager to make an impact. Being part of this setup as a mentor, watching the players in practice, and seeing their approach has made it an exciting build-up for me personally. It is two strong teams going head-to-head, and I cannot wait for the game to begin," he added.

Karthik’s First Southern Derby as RCB Mentor

This will be Karthik's first Southern Derby as a mentor. In the previous match between both sides, which propelled RCB to playoffs, he played a cameo of 14 in six balls, with a four and six.

Squads for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

Latest Videos