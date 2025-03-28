user
user icon

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik excited for Southern Derby, confident in RCB's abilities ahead of clash

In one of the biggest matches of the IPL 2025 season, five-time champions CSK and RCB, will meet in a Southern Derby at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik excited for Southern Derby, confident in RCB's abilities ahead of clash snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 7:58 AM IST

Speaking ahead of his side's high-octane clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has said he is extremely excited for the match after seeing his players and their approach during the practice sessions.

RCB Set to Face CSK in High-Stakes Southern Derby at Chepauk

In one of the biggest matches of the IPL season, five-time champions CSK and RCB, will meet in a Southern Derby at Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

In their last match, RCB sent CSK packing out of the competition on the basis of net-run-rate and secured the playoffs spot after winning six matches on the bounce.

Both teams have played each other 33 times, with CSK winning 21, RCB winning just 11 and one match ending in no result. RCB has just one win at Chepauk Stadium, which dates back to the inaugural IPL back in 2008.

Also read: IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Fleming emphasizes even competition, believes Virat Kohli alone isn't RCB's strength

Karthik Reflects on Team's Excitement and Confidence for the Match

"I honestly feel that the way we are structuring our team, the way we are playing, and the way we intend to play makes this game very exciting for us. As a team, we are extremely excited and confident of our abilities," Karthik said, according to an RCB release.

"In the first few games, we showed glimpses of what we are capable of, and our goal is to keep raising the bar, regardless of the venue. It is still early in the tournament, and while past stats exist, this is a fresh group of players who are hungry and eager to make an impact. Being part of this setup as a mentor, watching the players in practice, and seeing their approach has made it an exciting build-up for me personally. It is two strong teams going head-to-head, and I cannot wait for the game to begin," he added.

Karthik’s First Southern Derby as RCB Mentor

This will be Karthik's first Southern Derby as a mentor. In the previous match between both sides, which propelled RCB to playoffs, he played a cameo of 14 in six balls, with a four and six.

Squads for CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat snt

IPL 2025: Cummins acknowledges SRH's shortcomings, credits LSG bowlers for well-planned approach after defeat

NBA: Top 5 Defensive Plays of the 2024-25 Season That Changed Games

NBA: Top 5 Defensive Plays of the 2024-25 Season That Changed Games

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Fleming emphasizes even competition, believes Virat Kohli alone isn't RCB's strength snt

IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Fleming emphasizes even competition, believes Virat Kohli alone isn't RCB's strength

Recent Stories

Kathua encounter: multiple policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report anr

Kathua encounter: Three policemen, two militants killed in fierce gunfight; Report

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub snt

IPL 2025: LSG's Shardul Thakur completes 100 IPL wickets, reveals call with Zaheer Khan after auction snub

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League: Top 5 Clubs That Could Snap Up Gabriel Martinelli

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon