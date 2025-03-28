IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Fleming emphasizes even competition, believes Virat Kohli alone isn't RCB's strength

user
IPL 2025, CSK vs RCB: Speaking ahead of the contest, Fleming downplayed past performances and acknowledged the changes both teams have undergone since last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday in Chennai, head coach Stephen Fleming emphasized on the evenly matched nature of this year's competition.

"Things change quite quickly. The RCB from last year, the CSK from last year are quite different. We don't look at all into past performances. Certainly looking at their team, Kohli is a big part of it, but they've got other strengths as well. The competition is really even this year," Fleming stated, according to CSK website.

Adaptability Key for CSK in Navigating Varying IPL Conditions

With playing conditions always a factor in any game, the CSK head coach admitted that adaptability will be key as the team navigates different pitches throughout the tournament.

"It's difficult, we don't have much influence on what comes up. Each pitch has a different characteristic so we'll work really hard to work out what'll work and what we have and try to get us pretty well equipped for all conditions, because that's been the key here," he explained.

Fleming Hints at Minimal Changes in CSK Lineup for Upcoming Match

Asked about the availability of Sri Lankan seamer Matheesha Pathirana and the potential inclusion of local players Vijay Shankar and Andre Siddharth, Fleming remained tight-lipped, indicating that CSK is unlikely to make drastic changes to the lineup.

"It's only been one game and one game we won, so we're not a team that tinkers that much. Pathirana is progressing nicely," he said.

CSK Secure Opening Win Against Mumbai Indians

In their first game, a spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Noor (4/18) and Khaleel (3/29) were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each. IPL 2025, Noor Ahmad's memorable spell restricted MI to 155/9, which CSK chased down courtesy of fiery fifties from Rachin Ravindra (65*) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53).

