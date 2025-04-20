Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming believes the string of poor results has forced them to break away from preferring their experienced stars and entrust their faith in the young talent in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

A new chapter will unfold in IPL's 'El Clasico' as Chennai squares off against its arch-rival Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. With Chennai languishing at the bottom of the table with four points, their upcoming fixtures are slowly turning into must-win affairs.

Fleming on giving opportunities to young players

With Ayush Mahtre coming in as a replacement for injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dewald Brevis coming in for Gurjapneet Singh earlier this week, Fleming stated the five-time champions will play more players than they have in the past editions of the cash-rich league.

"Our results to date have brought all the squad members into play. It's been our tradition in the past to stick with more experienced players and they've given us the results that we were after. But when you don't get the results you're looking for, all the squad members, their philosophies are tested," Fleming said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"Certainly, you've seen by the addition of players and the use of players that we will be using more players this year in the squad than we have done before. Again, we're still in the mix with this tournament, but if things don't go our way and there's quite a lot of games that we can look at, how we move forward in a positive way, but we're still focused very much on being part of this tournament right to the end," he added.

CSK broke 5-match losing streak against LSG

Chennai broke their five-match losing streak by scripting a five-wicket triumph against Lucknow Super Giants. While trying to find the winning formula, CSK made a bold call to drop its seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced opener Devon Conway.

Conway was replaced by the 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed, and CSK immediately began to fetch results after his inclusion. He provided a blistering start in the powerplay with his 27 off 19 on his IPL debut during his opening 52-run stand with Rachin Ravindra.

Fleming on CSK's batting unit

Fleming assessed CSK's batting unit and said, "We want a certain amount of runs, we need everybody to step up and they're well aware of that and it's a case of giving one or two [wins] underway."

"So back to my answer before we've had the cameos, but nothing of substance. To win the competition you need the top three or four to get 75% of the runs. And if you look at the teams at the top of the table right now, with them that is the case. We're well aware as a team and as individuals what they need to do, and we're hoping someone will grab that tomorrow," he added.