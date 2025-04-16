MS Dhoni powered CSK to a crucial win over LSG with a fiery cameo but left fans worried after limping off the field. His fitness remains a concern as CSK battles from the bottom.

Is everything alright with MS Dhoni? The Chennai Super Kings icon delivered a vintage knock—smashing 26 off just 11 balls—to guide his side to a much-needed five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants. But as he limped off the field at the Ekana Stadium, concern overshadowed celebration.

Though Dhoni didn’t show obvious pain, the visible limp left fans and CSK management on edge. With the franchise languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 table—below even Sunrisers Hyderabad—they can ill afford another setback, especially not one involving their captain and talisman.

The win marked the end of CSK’s five-game losing streak, three of which came at their Chepauk stronghold. Chasing 167, the Super Kings crossed the line with three balls to spare, thanks to a more assured batting display and Dhoni’s late carnage.

Back at the helm after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out with an elbow injury, Dhoni had endured a rough restart with an eight-wicket loss to KKR. But in Lucknow, he turned back the clock—not just with the bat, but also with a post-match message that was sharp and pointed.

Calling out Chepauk’s sluggish pitches, Dhoni urged curators to prepare better tracks that allow batters to play with freedom. “Maybe we need to play on wickets that are slightly better so that it'll give the batters confidence to play their shots. You don't want to play timid cricket,” said the 43-year-old, who was named Player of the Match—his first in six years.

For CSK, the win offers relief. But Dhoni’s limp may yet define what lies ahead.